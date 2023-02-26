Gallery: Cocktails were shaken not stirred at Aberdeen’s Granite Noir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Cocktails were shaken not stirred at Aberdeen’s Granite Noir

Three guests posed for a photo with their cocktails. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Danica Ollerova and Megan Avolio

Science communicator Dr Kathryn Harkup ensured all cocktails were ‘shaken not stirred’ as she revealed James Bond’s secrets at Aberdeen’s Granite Noir.

A staple at the crime-writing festival, Dr Harkup’s event is always a hit with Aberdeen fans of noir. This year, the talented author spoke about the 007’s exploits and tactics and downfalls of his foes.

She talked about everything from the practicalities of building a volcano-based lair to whether you should use bacteria, bombs or poison if you hope to take over the world…

Were you lucky enough to buy tickets for the sold-out event?

We sent out photographer Kenny Elrick to capture the atmosphere at the thrilling event. Take a look through our gallery to see if you can spot yourself or your friends and family.

Granite Noir Cocktails – Shaken Not Stirred with science communicator Dr Kathryn Harkup at His Majesty’s Theatre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Some of the guests who were at the sold out event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Dr Kathryn Harkup spoke about the 007’s exploits and tactics and downfalls of his foes. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Bartenders began mixing the first cocktail. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A glass for each guest. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The first tray of drinks made its way to the tables. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The waiting staff made their way around the room. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Dr Kathryn Harkup had everyone’s attention. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Guests were seen having a good time at the event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Individuals tried the first cocktail. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Dr Kathryn Harkup at His Majesty’s Theatre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
People enjoyed their Sunday at the crime-writing festival. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Another guest had a taste of the cocktail. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The next cocktail was on the way. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
All smiles when shaking the cocktails. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cocktails from the event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The sun was shining through the windows. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The glasses were lined up at the bar. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Dr Kathryn Harkup had guests smiling. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A pair shared a cheers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A member of staff showed off the cocktails. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Guests enjoyed themselves at the sold out event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
All eyes were on Dr Kathryn Harkup as she spoke. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
