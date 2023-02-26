Gallery: Cocktails were shaken not stirred at Aberdeen’s Granite Noir

Science communicator Dr Kathryn Harkup ensured all cocktails were ‘shaken not stirred’ as she revealed James Bond’s secrets at Aberdeen’s Granite Noir.

A staple at the crime-writing festival, Dr Harkup’s event is always a hit with Aberdeen fans of noir. This year, the talented author spoke about the 007’s exploits and tactics and downfalls of his foes.

She talked about everything from the practicalities of building a volcano-based lair to whether you should use bacteria, bombs or poison if you hope to take over the world…

Were you lucky enough to buy tickets for the sold-out event?

We sent out photographer Kenny Elrick to capture the atmosphere at the thrilling event. Take a look through our gallery to see if you can spot yourself or your friends and family.

