Teen Daniel Duncan, 15, missing from Oldmeldrum since yesterday

A 15-year-old teenager has been reported missing after he last last seen in the Oldmeldrum area yesterday.

Daniel Duncan was last seen in the Aberdeenshire village at around 1.20pm on Wednesday.

Officers believe he may have travelled to Aberdeen.

The force has today issued a public appeal for information as efforts to trace the teenager’s whereabouts continue.

He is described as 5 ft 8ins, of slim build and currently has a shaved head.

He is believed to be wearing a black tracksuit.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number PS-20230222-1103.