Aberdeen homes still without water supply more than 20 hours on as investigations continue

Dozens of homes in Aberdeen remain without water supply more than 20 hours on.

Residents across five different postcodes in the city – including in the Kittybrewster and Kincorth areas – reported having issues with their supply at around noon yesterday.

Initial works to identify the cause for the disruption suggested the source was in the harbour area of the city, but the issues persisted even after said fault was fixed.

Following extensive investigations overnight, engineers have now isolated part of the public water network and made some changes to restore supply to most areas affected.

However, some customers living in AB12, AB16, AB21, AB24 and AB25 are still experiencing no water or poor pressure.

Efforts to restore water supply continue

Scottish Water teams continue investigating different areas of the network to pinpoint the problem and restore supply.

This has been narrowed to a one-mile stretch of trunk water main between Slopefield Service Reservoir and the junction of Great Western Road and Duthie Terrace.

In the meantime, they have been tankering water into the network supplying the Kincorth area as a temporary solution for customers.

Residents will also be able to get bottled water from a specially set up distribution station, which is expected to be available by midday.

Scottish Water has apologised to those affected, stressing they are doing everything they can to restore supply as soon as possible.