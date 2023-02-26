Trees to help protect salmon and trout to be installed on River Dee with £500,000 funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Trees to help protect salmon and trout to be installed on River Dee with £500,000 funding

By Chris Cromar
February 26, 2023, 5:09 pm Updated: February 26, 2023, 5:35 pm
A large wood structure on the River Dee. Image: River Dee Trust.
A large wood structure on the River Dee. Image: River Dee Trust.

The River Dee is to receive nearly £500,000 worth of Scottish Government funding to install over 1,000 instream trees that will provide a lifeline to endangered fish.

The Nature Restoration Fund, which is managed by NatureScot, has approved funding of £480,600 towards the installation of over 1,125 of trees.

Led by the Dee District Salmon Fishery Board in partnership with National Trust for Scotland’s Mar Lodge Estate and Abergeldie Estate, it will result in large root plates being anchored into the riverbed or riverbank.

Salmon fishing is popular on the River Dee. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

This will form 225 large wood structures, which will allow natural river flows to create a vital healthy habitat and will be located in the important salmon production areas of the upper Dee, including:

  • Geldie Burn
  • Mainstem of the Dee at Mar Lodge
  • Girnock Burn by Abergeldie

The addition of anchored trees has been shown to quickly improve the river’s habitat and increase numbers of threatened young salmon and trout.

Salmon numbers are under threat across Scotland with concerns the species could become extinct without proactive action.

Recent work by the River Dee Trust shows an increase in juvenile fish numbers within a year of structures being installed.

These structures are being placed alongside areas of riverbank trees planted as part of the River Dee Trust’s One Million Trees campaign.

‘Work on a grand scale’

Chairman of the Dee District Salmon Fishery Board, Lawrence Ross, said: “Having confirmed that large woody structures genuinely benefit the numbers of juvenile salmon and trout it is pleasing to be able to undertake this work on a grand scale.

“We are most grateful to the landowners and government funders for their co-operation and support of this astonishing project.”

National Trust for Scotland’s Mar Lodge Estate conservation manager, Shaila Rao, added: “These headwaters of the River Dee are vital to the health of the whole river but the habitat currently has huge scope for improvement.

“Installing large woody structures will enhance the channel diversity vastly improving the freshwater habitat for salmon and many other freshwater species.”

The funding announcement comes in the wake of the Scottish Government’s report last week, which revealed there are low juvenile salmon numbers across Scotland, reflecting the multiple years of low numbers of adult fish returning to the rivers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The group were rescued by helicopter. Image: Braemar Mountain Rescue.
Warning for walkers after four people rescued from Cairngorms
Three guests posed for a photo with their cocktails. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gallery: Cocktails were shaken not stirred at Aberdeen's Granite Noir
Police have issued an appeal to try and trace Harry Ward. Image: Police Scotland
Concerns grow for missing teen, 15, last seen on Saturday in Banff
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a solo sex act and a hen party prankster
Connor McDiarmid, left, and Paul Marshall. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Motherwell fans dodge football bans after pre-match trouble outside Aberdeen bar
The Natural History Museum won't be coming to Aberdeen after all
Natural History Museum rules out turning Aberdeen's old John Lewis into new treasure trove
To go with story by Jenna Scott.
The Aberdeen community project working to bring groups together with common goal
Orbex rocket on launchpad.
KPMG hails record-breaking year for Scottish venture capital
Christopher Howie. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Former ambulance worker stored almost £100,000 of cannabis in his flat to 'help out…
City wardens out on patrol in Summer Street in Aberdeen in 2016. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Where are Aberdeen's city wardens? Figures show squads have halved since 2013 

Most Read

1
Kyle Sambrook was reported missing last week after he failed to return home. Image: Police Scotland.
Bodies found of West Yorkshire man and his dog who went missing in Glencoe
2
To go with story by Findlay Mair. Weekly appeal for new homes Picture shows; Scottish SPCA animals up for adoption. n/a. Supplied by Scottish SPCA Date; Unknown
Flora and Tessa, Lucy and Linda and Nova are looking for new homes –…
3
Tyninghame, Laide, will appeal to a wide range of buyers owing to its size and location.
Six lovely homes for sale in the north and north-east
4
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
5
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
6
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
7
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
8
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
9
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
10
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…

More from Press and Journal

The portraits on display at the National Museum of Scotland. Image: Duncan McGlynn.
18th century Highland clan portraits go on display at the National Museum of Scotland
Finn Russell nips through a gap against France in Paris.
Six Nations: Five key points from Scotland's battling but losing performance in Paris
Jamie Ritchie fights through tacklers in Paris.
Scotland's 'best performance' of Six Nations by 'best team ever' despite loss in Paris
Aberdeen's Bailley Collins battles with Glasgow City's Linda Motlhalo. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gavin Levey says Aberdeen Women's young players will learn from 7-0 defeat to ruthless…
France's Gael Fickou goes through for the clinching try in Paris.
France 32 Scotland 21: Calamitous first quarter gives fighting Scots too much to do…
Formartine United striker Julian Wade. Image: Chris Sumner.
Formartine overcome Rothes; Banks o' Dee prove too strong for Deveronvale
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Moray planning ahead, Sunday February 26 2023 Picture shows; Proposals for new shops and flats in Lossiemouth.. Lossiemouth. Supplied by Domus Leaseholders Date; Unknown
Former Lossiemouth bar set for new lease of life as shops and flats, community…
21 December 2019. Forres Mechanics FC, Forres, Moray, Scotland, UK. This is from the Breedon Highloand League Match between Forres Mechanics and Inverurie Locos. PICTURE CONTENT:- 10 Inverurie Jonathan Smith after scoring 0-2
Inverurie pleased to win ahead of cup showdown; Wick and Forres draw
CR0040416 Christie Park East Park Street Huntly Highland League - Huntly v Turriff United Pictured is Turriff Manager Dean Donaldson Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson 07/01/2023 18 h 8 t
Dean Donaldson savours best result of Turriff tenure after victory at Fraserburgh; Ally MacDonald…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0041288 Callum Law, Keith. Highland League Keith 0 Vs Lossiemouth 2. Picture shows second goal by Lossie 10 Fraser Forbes February 25th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Ian Campbell seeing progress after Lossiemouth win at Keith

Editor's Picks

Most Commented