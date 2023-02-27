Missing Aberdeen cat ‘spotted’ over six miles away as owner appeals for return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A cat missing from its Aberdeen home for two weeks has been spotted over six miles away, its owner has revealed.

Susie Lind’s 10-month old male moggy, Pawsi, was last seen on Monday, February 13 when he came in for his tea.

Mrs Lind, who lives in the Forest Avenue area of the city, has had three calls with potential sightings of him after posting adverts online of his disappearance, including on PetsReunited.

She was not worried about him being away in the beginning and expected him to “turn up and walk in casually as though nothing’s happened” as he has been away for nights before.

A few sightings of Pawsi in and around Aberdeen

As a kitten, Pawsi went missing for four days but was found in a derelict building next to Harlaw Playing Fields when his neck got caught in plastic.

One of the sightings was from a woman who claimed he will be at a house in Seaton, whose living room is “full of cats”, while there was a reported sighting of a grey cat in Northfield.

However, the most likely sighting was from a woman in Westhill, more than six-and-a-half miles from Pawsi’s home in the west end of Aberdeen, who sent Mrs Lind two photos of a cat in her garden.

Although she could not get an image of his face, his body, tail and four white feet were the same as the missing cat.

Described by the woman as “timid”, he did not come over to her and was eating grass in her garden, however, to Mrs Lind’s disappointment, she had not seen him for a week.

What Pawsi would have encountered if he did travel to Westhill

According to Google Maps, it would take a person two hours and 14 minutes to walk from Forest Avenue to where Pawsi was “spotted” in Westhill, so it would take a lot longer for a cat and this is even before considering the dangers he would face.

After leaving his home, the moggy would likely turn onto Cromwell Drive, passing the Rubislaw Tennis Club before reaching Anderson Drive, where he would pass the Harlaw Playing Fields.

Walking through Queen’s Road, he would go near the famous Rubislaw Quarry, as well as the entrance to Hazlehead Park, before going onto Skene Road and passing Den of Maidencraig and Hazlehead Cemetery.

After this, Pawsi would go onto the busy A944 dual carriageway that connects the west of Aberdeen to Kingswells and Westhill, where he would pass by Prime Four Business Park and Aberdeen FC’s Cormack Park training complex.

After reaching Westhill and entering into Aberdeenshire, the road goes back to a single carriageway and the route goes past Starbucks, McDonald’s and Tesco before reaching Fraser Drive.

‘I just can’t imagine him actually leaving’

Pawsi’s owner told the Press & Journal she is “just waiting” for her feline to come back home, adding: “He’s pretty much fully-grown, he’s a big boy, he loves his food. I just can’t imagine him actually leaving because he’s first in the door, he sleeps on my bed and he’s a big baby, but he’s so frightened of people.”

“I’ve got four cats and it’s just not the same, when I come home only three turn up, three at the window and whatever, and they must be missing him too.”