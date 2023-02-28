Aberdeenshire primary school graded as ‘weak’ told to do more to improve children’s learning

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Teachers at an Aberdeenshire school have been told to do more to meet the needs of every child, a watchdog revealed.

Education Scotland rated Aboyne Primary School as “weak” following a visit in January.

It is understood this was the first inspection to take place at Aboyne Primary School by Education Scotland since 2004.

After the inspection, inspectors wrote to parents, saying a plan was needed to improve the school.

In the letter, the watchdog said staff should “improve children’s learning experiences, progress, and attainment across all areas of the curriculum”.

A particular focus was placed on improving experiences in literacy, English language, numeracy, and mathematics.

Education Scotland has also called for the school to identify the individual needs of children to improve the support given to those who need more help with learning.

The report said pupils and staff had experienced “considerable change” in recent years.

The acting head teacher has only been in post since August 2022, however, it was acknowledged in the report that improvements need to be made.

The report said staff “know the children, their families and the community well” and understand the challenges in the town and surrounding area.

Last year, The Press & Journal revealed Aboyne Primary School was one of the north-east schools that had not been investigated in 18 years.

‘Progress already been made’

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman stressed the school is committed to driving the improvements required following the inspection.

He said: “Whilst the inspection team found strengths in the school’s work, including the school’s ethos and that children were confident, able and articulate, they also found areas for improvement.

“Work began immediately to address the issues raised in the report and the head teacher and staff team are working together supported by local authority quality improvement colleagues to address the key priorities.

“Progress has already been made towards meeting the requirements and areas for improvement set out in the report.

“Everyone involved is committed to making positive changes so that they can demonstrate on Education Scotland’s return, that they are meeting the needs of every child and supporting them to achieve their best outcomes.”