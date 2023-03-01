‘Help save lives at sea’: RNLI looking for new fundraising crew across Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The RNLI are looking for more fundraising volunteers across Aberdeenshire.

Along with those who go out to sea and save lives, a dedicated volunteering crew for the RNLI is needed.

New members are needed across Aberdeenshire including in Aberdeen and Stonehaven.

Karin Ovari, volunteer fundraiser at Aberdeen RNLI Lifeboat Station said: “I come from Australia, so I was first introduced to the RNLI through a presentation in which I instantly resonated with and asked how I could help beyond donating money.

“It’s fun and I’m constantly learning in my volunteer role as a fundraiser. I am honoured to play my part, and so can you.

“Everyone has the skills and experience that can help make a difference and support the crews who help save lives at sea.

“It makes you feel good, and you become part of a unique community of like-minded people who care.”

‘Really need to bolster support’

Alison Byers, RNLI Scotland’s engagement lead stressed the RNLI wouldn’t be able to function without their fundraising volunteers.

She said: “Without our volunteers, the RNLI simply would not be able to operate the way it does today.

“With 92% of the RNLI’s income coming from donations, the charity relies on the generosity of supporters and on the dedication of our fundraising volunteers to help raise essential funds.

“Thousands of community fundraising volunteers organise a wide range of activities and events each year, contributing their time, energy and skills to raise money to save lives at sea.

“Some of our fundraisers have been volunteering for many years while some just join us for a few months in the year depending on what their commitments allow.

“We now really need to bolster that support and grow our volunteer fundraising crew.”

Donations are vital to the running of the RNLI. Without donations we can’t provide kits, training, boats or even a station for the wonderful volunteers who give up their time, 24/7, 365 days a year to make sure that you – yes you! – and the local community are safe by the water! pic.twitter.com/FdLG4ahrH4 — Aberdeen Lifeboat RNLI (@AberdeenRNLI) December 10, 2022

Ms Byers added that the job will give volunteers a chance to gain new skills and a sense of job satisfaction at the end of a day.

“If you like to have fun, enjoy meeting new people and want to join a motivated and enthusiastic team, we encourage you to find out more and apply.

“You will learn new skills, gain experience and have the rewarding satisfaction of giving back.

“The RNLI will also provide all the necessary training and support so you can carry out your chosen role effectively,” she added.