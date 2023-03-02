Emmerdale stars to return to the north-east this summer for charity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This summer will see the return of the cast and crew of Emmerdale to the north-east, as they hit the streets and businesses of the region.

A packed weekend of activities will take place on Saturday, June 10 to raise funds for cancer charity, Ucan.

It was an idea hatched between good friends George Walker, former Emmerdale boss Tim Fee and Chris Chittell, better known as Eric Pollard in the ITV show, some 22 years ago.

Widely known as the Emmerdale Extravaganza, the event has been a firm favourite now for over two decades.

Celebrities and crew have travelled from Yorkshire to Aberdeenshire (and Northern Ireland) nearly every year since 2001 to amass over £2 million for charities and vital causes.

Now known as “The Big Bash Scotland 2023”, Loganair, will fly the whole team up to Aberdeen in support of the charity.

The show‘s stars will take part in an army of sports and challenges, including wing walking, while Inverurie businesses have backed the cause and will be hosting cast

members during the day.

In the evening, there will be Big Bash Ball, which will also raise money for Ucan.