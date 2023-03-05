Snow and ice warnings in place for north, north-east and north-west of Scotland from tonight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Snow and ice warnings in place for north, north-east and north-west of Scotland from tonight

By Chloe Irvine
March 5, 2023, 2:50 pm Updated: March 5, 2023, 3:10 pm
Snowy road and house in Braemar
A yellow weather warning is in place for the north and north-east of Scotland. Picture of Braemar by Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Snow and ice warnings are in place for the north, north-east and north-west of Scotland from tonight into next week.

The Met Office have placed a yellow weather warning from 6pm tonight until midnight on Tuesday.

It warned that weather conditions are likely to cause travel disruptions and there is a “small chance” of rural communities becoming cut off with the added pressure of power cuts.

Areas of Aberdeenshire are expected to go below freezing during these days including Braemar which is set to reach -10C on Tuesday.

In Moray, Tomintoul is expected to go down to -9C on Tuesday along with Dalwhinnie in the Highlands.

In the Western Isles, Stornoway in Lewis will reach-4C on Tuesday, Lochmaddy in North Uist and Tarbert in Harris will be -3C.

Meanwhile, temperatures in the north isles will be slightly warmer, with -2C for Lerwick in Shetland on Tuesday and zero degrees in Kirkwall, Orkney.

The yellow weather warning was initially set to come into place on Monday, now the Met Office have included tonight into the mix.

