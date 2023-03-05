Snow and ice warnings in place for north, north-east and north-west of Scotland from tonight

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Snow and ice warnings are in place for the north, north-east and north-west of Scotland from tonight into next week.

The Met Office have placed a yellow weather warning from 6pm tonight until midnight on Tuesday.

It warned that weather conditions are likely to cause travel disruptions and there is a “small chance” of rural communities becoming cut off with the added pressure of power cuts.

⚠️ YELLOW WEATHER WARNINGS⚠️ The @metoffice has issued YELLOW weather warnings for SNOW and ICE. Sunday SNOW (05/03) 18:00 – (05/03) 23:59 Monday SNOW & ICE (06/03) 00:00 – (06/03) 23:59 Tuesday SNOW & ICE (07/03) 00:00 – (07/03) 23:59 For more info: https://t.co/vNkX1MiC2J pic.twitter.com/RX4yJSMKmM — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 5, 2023

Areas of Aberdeenshire are expected to go below freezing during these days including Braemar which is set to reach -10C on Tuesday.

In Moray, Tomintoul is expected to go down to -9C on Tuesday along with Dalwhinnie in the Highlands.

In the Western Isles, Stornoway in Lewis will reach-4C on Tuesday, Lochmaddy in North Uist and Tarbert in Harris will be -3C.

Meanwhile, temperatures in the north isles will be slightly warmer, with -2C for Lerwick in Shetland on Tuesday and zero degrees in Kirkwall, Orkney.

The yellow weather warning was initially set to come into place on Monday, now the Met Office have included tonight into the mix.