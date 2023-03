An appeal has been launched to help find a man who has been reported missing in Aberdeen.

Richard Mcallister, 55, was last seen in the city at about 4.30pm on Monday.

Police are now appealing to the public for help to trace him.

He is described as being 5ft 10ins with a stocky build and short fair hair.

Anyone who may have seen him or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3246 of March 6.