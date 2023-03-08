Last ditch bid to save Aberdeen libraries with £50,000 reprieve rejected by ONE vote

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A last-ditch bid to save Aberdeen libraries due to close within weeks was dashed today – by just one vote.

Opposition councillors wanted to put £50,000 towards saving the six venues.

They stressed that four of them also serve as warm hubs – providing heated spaces for people who would “otherwise be shivering in their homes”.

It came as members of the anti-poverty and inequality committee met, with calls to scrap plans for a Citizens’ Assembly to free up the money.

The assembly would give randomly selected residents the chance to have their say on plans aimed at tackling poverty and inequality.

Initial plans to set one up first went before the committee in January.

The SNP and Lib Dem leading partnership set aside the £50,000 in its recently approved budget to establish the group.

But Labour councillor Simon Watson suggested the money be used to help keep libraries alive instead.

What is happening to Aberdeen’s library buildings?

At last week’s crucial budget meeting, it was agreed to close Cornhill, Cults, Northfield, Ferryhill, Woodside and Kamhill libraries.

6 libraries: Cornhill, Cults, Ferryhill, Kaimhill, Northfield and Woodside will close on the 31 March, or earlier that… Posted by Aberdeen City Council on Tuesday, 7 March 2023

The move will save the local authority £280,000.

It was just one measure taken to help address the local authority’s £46.6 million black hole.

Aberdeen libraries acted as warm spaces over harsh winter

In his appeal to the committee, Mr Watson highlighted the importance of local libraries, describing them as “vital hubs”.

And he called for the £50,000 to contribute towards keeping them open.

He said: “Many people, including me, used libraries to develop a love of books and learning when they were growing up.

“These days they provide IT and printing services, which are essential in poorer areas.”

He added: “Four of the six libraries due to close were also warm hubs, providing some respite for people who would otherwise be sat at home shivering.

“That situation is likely to be worse next winter.”

Mr Watson also suggested that the Citizens’ Assembly would “add little new to Aberdeen” and said it was “the wrong thing at the wrong time”.

More engagement needed with local groups

His opinion was backed by councillor Gordon Graham, who suggested setting up a Citizens’ Assembly was “a luxury we cannot afford”.

He added: “We have community councils, the citizens’ panel, locality partnerships, local empowerment groups…

“We have a wide variety of people to advise us – let’s go and speak to them.

“More should be done to engage with them as they know what is best for their neighbourhoods and their city.”

‘Very important’ to move ahead with Citizens’Assembly

But SNP councillor Miranda Radley said she was “frustrated” that committee members wanted to see the scheme snuffed out in its infancy.

She said: “This concept has been before the committee two times and I’m concerned that the opinion has changed on this.

Addressing Mr Watson’s argument, she said: “We have a warm space network of over 50 hubs across the city and we are adding to that.”

And she noted that the £50,000 “doesn’t come close to bridging the gap” of the £280,000 saved by shutting the libraries.

‘If we don’t do it now, when are going to do it?’

Meanwhile committee convener, councillor Christian Allard, said he was “disappointed” and “confused” about the change of view.

He even described the Citizens’ Assembly as a “new dawn for democracy”.

“If we don’t do it now when people are suffering the most, when are going to do it?”

But a vote resulted with seven members opting to continue with the Citizens’ Assembly, while six wanted to see the money used on maintaining library services.

You can watch the committee debate here.

.