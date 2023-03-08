Two hurt in crash on A952 Mintlaw road at Kinknockie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people have been injured in a crash near Mintlaw.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on the A952 Mintlaw to Ellon road at Kinknockie, at the turn-off for Peterhead.

The alarm was raised at 9.30am, and police, fire and ambulance crews attended.

One of the motorists managed to get out of their vehicle before the crews arrived.

The road was shut but has since reopened.

A police spokeswoman earlier said: “Around 9.30 am on Wednesday, March 8, police received a report of a two car crash on the A952, between Mintlaw and Ellon, at the turn off to Peterhead.

“Emergency services attended and SAS are assessing those involved at the scene.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”