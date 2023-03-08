Petition started to save ‘vital community resource’ Cornhill Library from closure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A petition urging Aberdeen City Council to reverse its decision to close Cornhill Library has been set up by angry residents.

During last week’s budget meeting, the council voted through proposals to “decommission” six libraries across the city at the end of the month.

As well as Cornhill, libraries in Cults, Ferryhill, Kaimhill, Northfield and Woodside will also be axed. The closures are earmarked to save the council £280,000.

The petition to save Cornhill Library was set up by Amanda Stephen, who described it as a “vital community resource”.

Best-selling author Stuart MacBride has condemned ACC’s decision to shut six libraries in Aberdeen – in Cornhill, Northfield, Woodside, Ferryhill, Cults and Kaimhill. MacBride said: “Sacrificing libraries on the bonfire of cost-cutting might save money, but impoverishes us all!” pic.twitter.com/P0Hvl7HFs6 — Neil Drysdale (@NeilDrysdale) March 2, 2023

In her petition statement, she wrote: “We feel this is a very short-sighted decision, cutting a vital service in some of the most deprived areas of Aberdeen.”

The Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill ward is classed by the local authority as a “priority neighbourhood” due to deprivation in the area.

With both Cornhill and Woodside libraries to shut, as well as the one in Northfield, the closest library to residents in Cornhill will be more than a mile away in Mastrick.

Mrs Stephen writes that this is “unfeasible” for the elderly, infirm, disabled people and those walking with small children.

She also said that Cornhill Library serves a large population of people who are elderly and have disabilities, adding: “These residents cannot travel far to access another library and online services cannot replace the facilities of a physical library.”

Some concerns about the closure of the library, which is located on the city’s Cornhill Drive, include:

The area’s elderly population may not have the skills to access online library resources.

Lower income residents may not have the technology required at home.

The Wi-Fi and PC access available at the library gives a vital resource to students, job seekers and the general public who do not have the time and resources to travel to a library in another part of the city.

Closing libraries is ‘cultural vandalism’

Describing the council’s cuts to libraries as “cultural vandalism”, Mrs Stephen added: “Our library is more than just a site to get books, it serves as a warm, safe space.

“It provides Bookbug sessions for parents and children to meet up, share experiences and develop social skills. It introduces children to life-long learning.

“To close our library is to prevent our residents from accessing knowledge, enjoyment and employment opportunities. It takes away a community space in a deprived area and further erodes our community’s already dwindling public resources.”

Since the petition was launched yesterday, it has already had 180 signatures and has provoked a lot of comment from the local community.

Grant Bjorkelund wrote: “I use two of the three and I will be totally lost and for such a large community, not all will go to Mastrick. Cornhill is handy for me.”

Scott Burnett reacted by saying: “Libraries in local communities are the essential. Books and knowledge should not be just for the well off.”

Fiona Meade added: “Libraries are a valuable community resource. Physical libraries serve the most vulnerable in our community – those who need warm spaces, those who cannot access online resources.

“To close the libraries is to further erode the meagre public resources in our community.”

Petitions have also been set up to save most of the other libraries that will close.