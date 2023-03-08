Petition started to save ‘vital community resource’ Cornhill Library from closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Petition started to save ‘vital community resource’ Cornhill Library from closure

By Chris Cromar
March 8, 2023, 6:59 pm Updated: March 8, 2023, 8:52 pm
Cornhill Library is set to close. Image: Emma Speirs / DC Thomson.
Cornhill Library is set to close. Image: Emma Speirs / DC Thomson.

A petition urging Aberdeen City Council to reverse its decision to close Cornhill Library has been set up by angry residents.

During last week’s budget meeting, the council voted through proposals to “decommission” six libraries across the city at the end of the month.

As well as Cornhill, libraries in Cults, Ferryhill, Kaimhill, Northfield and Woodside will also be axed. The closures are earmarked to save the council £280,000.

The petition to save Cornhill Library was set up by Amanda Stephen, who described it as a “vital community resource”.

In her petition statement, she wrote: “We feel this is a very short-sighted decision, cutting a vital service in some of the most deprived areas of Aberdeen.”

The Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill ward is classed by the local authority as  a “priority neighbourhood” due to deprivation in the area.

With both Cornhill and Woodside libraries to shut, as well as the one in Northfield, the closest library to residents in Cornhill will be more than a mile away in Mastrick.

Mrs Stephen writes that this is “unfeasible” for the elderly, infirm, disabled people and those walking with small children.

She also said that Cornhill Library serves a large population of people who are elderly and have disabilities, adding: “These residents cannot travel far to access another library and online services cannot replace the facilities of a physical library.”

Some concerns about the closure of the library, which is located on the city’s Cornhill Drive, include:

  • The area’s elderly population may not have the skills to access online library resources.
  • Lower income residents may not have the technology required at home.
  • The Wi-Fi and PC access available at the library gives a vital resource to students, job seekers and the general public who do not have the time and resources to travel to a library in another part of the city.

Closing libraries is ‘cultural vandalism’

Describing the council’s cuts to libraries as “cultural vandalism”, Mrs Stephen added: “Our library is more than just a site to get books, it serves as a warm, safe space.

“It provides Bookbug sessions for parents and children to meet up, share experiences and develop social skills. It introduces children to life-long learning.

“To close our library is to prevent our residents from accessing knowledge, enjoyment and employment opportunities. It takes away a community space in a deprived area and further erodes our community’s already dwindling public resources.”

Since the petition was launched yesterday, it has already had 180 signatures and has provoked a lot of comment from the local community.

Grant Bjorkelund wrote: “I use two of the three and I will be totally lost and for such a large community, not all will go to Mastrick. Cornhill is handy for me.”

Scott Burnett reacted by saying: “Libraries in local communities are the essential. Books and knowledge should not be just for the well off.”

Woodside Library is also set to close. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.

Fiona Meade added: “Libraries are a valuable community resource. Physical libraries serve the most vulnerable in our community – those who need warm spaces, those who cannot access online resources.

“To close the libraries is to further erode the meagre public resources in our community.”

Petitions have also been set up to save most of the other libraries that will close.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ellon could soon be getting a McDonald's Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Ellon in line to get famous Golden Arches - as McDonald's targets town
Fordoun incident
Emergency services at the scene of incident near Aberdeenshire village
Our Highland League Weekly team have been recognised with Regional Press Awards success.
Highland League Weekly crowned Digital Initiative of the Year at Regional Press Awards in…
Ferryhill Library is one of the six to close at the end of the month. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Last ditch bid to save Aberdeen libraries with £50,000 reprieve rejected by ONE vote
Black Sheep Coffee will open in Aberdeen's Union Square ahead of the summer. Image: Black Sheep Coffee
Black Sheep Coffee reveals opening date for Aberdeen Union Square branch
A new owner is needed for an Aberdeen graffiti shop recently started by an Edinburgh couple.
'We started dream of turning old Spar into Aberdeen graffiti art shop... Now we…
Image: Paul Glendall/ DC Thomson
Clueless cannabis smuggler caught out at Aberdeen airport after implausible lie about sister
Gareth Snook, centre, plays Willie Wonka in Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, arriving at HIs Majesty's Theatre next week. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts
Join Willy Wonka on a darkly delightful journey of pure imagination in Aberdeen
An artist's impression of what bus lane signs on the A93 North Deeside Road could look like. Our readers are less than impressed by the idea. Image: DC Thomson.
'Has the council gone mad?': Readers react to North Deeside Road bus lane idea
Sport Aberdeen managing director Alistair Robertson answered questions about the Bucksburn Swimming Pool closure.
'I have failed...': Aberdeen pool boss lifts lid on Bucksburn closure and fears of…

Most Read

1
a96 collision huntly
Two people taken to hospital following 10-vehicle crash on the A96 near Huntly
2
Iona Fyfe is performing at Aberdeen's Lemon Tree on March 4.
Big Interview: Iona Fyfe talks about Doric, being trolled on Twitter and returning to…
3
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
Ricardo Rodriguez now red-hot favourite to be appointed Aberdeen boss
2
4
Resurfacing works will be carried out overnight at the Seaton roundabout from March 20. Image: Google Maps.
Major Aberdeen roundabout to shut overnight for two weeks for resurfacing
5
An action group will be formed after a packed public meeting about the future of Bucksburn Swimming Pool.
‘You’ve underestimated Bucksburn – and you WON’T be closing this pool’: Hundreds attend meeting…
2
6
A five-year-old boy has died in hospital following the crash on Monday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Five-year-old boy dies a day after crash near Inverness Airport
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Mums lose bid for freedom after horrific pub attacks
8
Dr Brenda Page and Dr Christopher 'Kit' Harrisson were divorced in 1977. Image: Newsline Media.
Brenda Page jury urged to convict ex-husband of murder as trial nears its conclusion
9
The lorry fire has damaged the road. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
A9 to shut at Aviemore tonight for repairs following lorry fire
10
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Financial prize not in focus as Caley Thistle hunt down Scottish Cup semi spot
Grant Gilchrist (centre) will miss Scotland's last two games of the Six Nations.
Six Nations: Scots 'frustrated' by Grant Gilchrist hearing delay but focused on Ireland
Luke Emmett, left, in action for Keith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Highland League: Banks o' Dee sign defender Luke Emmett from Keith
Revolución de Cuba. Image: Ben hendry/ DCT Media.
Revolución de Cuba to give away free cocktails to commemorate Caribbean's only ever snowfall
The snow devil is an rare sight, Image: Michael Peterson.
Shetland farmer captures rare 'snow devil' while out feeding his sheep
North golfer Ruby Watt in action. Image: Scottish Golf
North players Ruby Watt, Summer Elliot and Oli Blackadder selected for Netherlands event by…
The first set of works on the Uig ferry terminal in Skye has been delayed. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Immensely frustrating': Highland Council delays Uig terminal reopening causing disruption for hundreds of passengers
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates the third goal against Dundee United. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Interim boss Barry Robson warns there can be no let up in bid to…
Number 1 Cooperage Court in Stonehaven's old town has three bedrooms and enviable sea views.
Three-bed detached house with sea views in Stonehaven's Auld Toon for sale
Heidi Obern needs stem cell treatment in Mexico. Image: Shetland News.
Highland woman 'blown away' after fundraiser secures nearly £10,000 towards MS treatment in Mexico

Editor's Picks

Most Commented