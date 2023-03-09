Snow and ice warnings to end today but weather disruption to continue

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Warnings for snow and ice across the north and north-east will end today.

A yellow warning is in place for the Banff and Buchan coastline, Moray, Highlands and islands until 10am.

It is the last of the alerts currently in place, after nearly a week.

Overnight, Altnaharra in Sutherland recorded the lowest temperature of a shivering -16C overnight – the second night in a row it has recorded the lowest March temperatures since 2010. It was also the coldest night of 2023 so far.

It's a chilly start for many, but especially across Scotland where Altnaharra has recorded -16.0 Celsius and the coldest night of 2023 so far This is the lowest minimum temperature recorded in the UK in the month of March since 2010 (when Braemar dropped to -18.6 Celsius) 🌡️🥶 pic.twitter.com/kU4MdbycUM — Met Office (@metoffice) March 9, 2023

Heavy snowfall has forced thousands of children to remain home this week, with Shetland closing all schools for the past three days.

Some schools have reopened today although those on the north Mainland including Brae High School and the North Isles remain closed.

Other services, including public transport and refuse collection, have also been affected on the islands due to impassable roads.

Transport to and from schools has also been impacted due to hazardous roads.

Temperatures on the roads plummeted overnight, such as the A9 Perth to Inverness road, which reached -10C in some places.

Cold snap expected to last

Although the warning ends today, the chilly conditions are expected to last – with temperatures in many places hovering about 0C.

However, there will be sunny spells throughout the morning into the afternoon in Aberdeen, Stornoway, Inverness and Elgin.

Police are still advising motorists to be cautious while driving due to ice and ask that people are prepared with essentials just to be safe.

Snow and ice are forecast and yellow warnings remain in place this week. Drivers should plan ahead, allow time for your journey and ensure you have enough fuel, warm clothing, food, water and a charged mobile in case of any delays. Follow the @metoffice for more information. pic.twitter.com/x5EFuUibrQ — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) March 8, 2023