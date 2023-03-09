Snow and ice warnings to end today but weather disruption to continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Snow and ice warnings to end today but weather disruption to continue

By Ross Hempseed
March 9, 2023, 7:00 am Updated: March 9, 2023, 9:01 am
snow and ice
Kingswellst, Aberdeen covered in snow. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Warnings for snow and ice across the north and north-east will end today.

A yellow warning is in place for the Banff and Buchan coastline, Moray, Highlands and islands until 10am.

It is the last of the alerts currently in place, after nearly a week.

Overnight, Altnaharra in Sutherland recorded the lowest temperature of a shivering -16C overnight – the second night in a row it has recorded the lowest March temperatures since 2010. It was also the coldest night of 2023 so far.

 

Heavy snowfall has forced thousands of children to remain home this week, with Shetland closing all schools for the past three days.

Some schools have reopened today although those on the north Mainland including Brae High School and the North Isles remain closed.

Aberdeen will experience sunny spells following heavy snow. Deeside Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Other services, including public transport and refuse collection, have also been affected on the islands due to impassable roads.

Transport to and from schools has also been impacted due to hazardous roads.

Temperatures on the roads plummeted overnight, such as the A9 Perth to Inverness road, which reached -10C in some places.

Cold snap expected to last

Although the warning ends today, the chilly conditions are expected to last – with temperatures in many places hovering about 0C.

However, there will be sunny spells throughout the morning into the afternoon in Aberdeen, Stornoway, Inverness and Elgin.

Police are still advising motorists to be cautious while driving due to ice and ask that people are prepared with essentials just to be safe.

 

