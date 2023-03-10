‘If a kid falls down there, they are going to die’: Torry resident slams council’s slow reaction in fixing open drain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Torry resident has blasted Aberdeen City Council for taking three days to fix an open drain that is located in a park where children play.

Kevin Duncan reported the issue, which is in St Fittick’s Park, to the council on Tuesday and urged the authority to put it down as an “emergency repair”.

He said: “I haven’t given them much time, but it is a priority in my eyes. I said to them to put it down as an emergency repair because children walk about there all the time and it is kind of hidden until you’re on it.”

Mr Duncan thinks the concrete has been “burst” due to lawnmowers going across it over a number of years and said that there is nothing holding it now.

He also thinks local youths have been playing with it as well.

Serious risks

The Torry resident said he is particularly worried about the safety of children, especially as the drain sits only about 10-15ft away from a path.

“If a kid falls down there, they are going to die, it’s as simple as that and I don’t want that on my conscience,” Mr Duncan said.

Despite hoping it would be fixed by the council, it was not repaired either on Wednesday or Thursday.

A similar situation happened 10ft away about two years ago, when a drain cover was missing, and after complaining to the authority “for months and months”, nothing was done, Mr Duncan claimed.

He said that it was only after contacting The Press & Journal that it was sorted in two days.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman confirmed that the drain is the responsibility of Scottish Water, although said that the authority made it temporarily safe this morning.

Scottish Water have been approached for comment.