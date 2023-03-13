Plans unveiled to turn former post office and art gallery near Aboyne into family home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans have been lodged to convert a former post office and gallery at Ballogie into a new family home.

Andrew Steele has applied to Aberdeenshire Council with a proposal to renovate and upgrade the former shop and outbuilding near Aboyne.

A new garage will also be added.

The Ballogie site most recently served as the home of the four-star VisitScotland attraction, The Butterworth Gallery.

But before it welcomed art lovers, the building was the old village shop and post office.

This new proposal comes after plans to extend the house there were given the go-ahead last April.

Gallery welcomed art fans for 26 years

The attraction hosted a display by local artist Howard Butterworth and his daughter, Mary Louise.

One of his pictures of the River Dee was even snapped up by the Queen.

The gallery was unexpectedly forced to close after 26 years and moved fully online in February 2022 as the building was put on the market by its owners.

In a social media post, the family said it was “both excited and a little bit sad” to announce the move.

Time really does fly! ❤️… Feeling all nostalgic as The Butterworth Gallery has some big changes and an announcement… Posted by The Butterworth Gallery on Friday, 3 December 2021

However, they said they would “make the most of the opportunity and embrace the change”.

A red phone box located next to the gallery was transformed into Scotland’s smallest internet cafe and tourist information centre back in 2014.

A tea room used to be located next door to the gallery, but the family closed it to concentrate on the art business instead.

What will happen to the beloved Ballogie building?

The proposed renovation work includes installing a new heating system and insulation.

Existing windows would be replaced while two are expected to be enlarged.

The existing porch and kitchen extension would be demolished and replaced with a new larger structure.

Following conversion works, the former gallery will have three bedrooms, a TV/library room, living and dining area, and a study room.

Meanwhile, the outbuilding will feature two bedrooms, a bathroom, and kitchen as well as an open living and dining area.