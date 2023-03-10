Weekend weather to be cold and icy until Sunday across the north and north-east this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More weather disruption is expected across the north and north-east this weekend.

A yellow weather warning has been in place since 9.30am this morning for snow and ice for Aberdeen, central and northern Aberdeenshire, Moray, most of the Highlands, parts of Orkney and the Western Isles.

It will last until 9am tomorrow and it is expected that further snow showers are likely to lead to some travel delays and slippery surfaces.

Yellow weather warnings have been in place for most of the week, with snowy conditions leading to disruption across the region’s roads and public transport networks, while many schools were closed as a result.

Due to road surface temperatures from -4.9C to -1C across Aberdeen, we are gritting the primary routes (the main roads which are about 50% of the city's entire roads network) overnight.

For more information about how roads are prioritised for gritting 👉 https://t.co/EHJN3mbhDz pic.twitter.com/9oG1mcJIp4 — Aberdeen City Council (@AberdeenCC) March 10, 2023

Another yellow weather warning for snow and ice is expected to hit the region on Sunday, with it affecting most of Aberdeenshire and Moray (excluding coastal areas), as well as the south-eastern part of the Highlands.

This warning will be in place between 3pm tomorrow and 6am on Sunday, with further snowfall having the potential to cause disruption in the areas affected.

Low and high temperature ranges for Saturday and Sunday

Aberdeen: 0C to 7C

Aviemore: -4C to 7C

Braemar: -2C to 5C

Elgin: 0C to 7C

Fort William: 1C to 8C

Inverness: 0C to 7C

Kirkwall: -1C to 5C

Lerwick: -7C to 4C

Oban: 1C to 8C

Peterhead: 1C to 7C

Stonehaven: 1C to 7C

Stornoway: -1C to 6C

Wick: -1C to 5C

Overnight on Thursday, the Sutherland hamlet of Altnaharra recorded lows of -16C, the second night in a row it recorded the lowest temperature of March since 2010, as well as the coldest night of 2023.