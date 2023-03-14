Woman arrested following crash at Bucksburn roundabout

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman was arrested following a one-vehicle crash near Bucksburn.

Police were called to the scene of the crash on Inverurie Road just after 6pm on Monday.

The incident took place near the Bucksburn roundabout.

No injuries were reported and a 30-year-old woman was arrested in connection with road traffic offences.

A police spokesman said: “Around 6.10pm on Monday, March 23, police received a report of a one-vehicle road crash on Inverurie Road at the Bucksburn roundabout.

“There were no reports of any injuries.

“A 30-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences and inquiries are ongoing.”