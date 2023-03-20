‘The council is dragging its feet’: Tillydrone pothole repairs slammed by residents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘The council is dragging its feet’: Tillydrone pothole repairs slammed by residents

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
March 20, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: March 20, 2023, 3:41 pm
Tillydrone resident and community councillor Billy Kidd along with some of the potholes on Coningham Terrace. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Tillydrone resident and community councillor Billy Kidd along with some of the potholes on Coningham Terrace. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Frustrated Tillydrone residents are calling for action to be taken to resurface a crumbling road.

When the third Don crossing opened in 2016, contractor Balfour Beatty tarred Coningham Terrace to a point. However, the remainder has been left to fall apart.

Community councillor Billy Kidd has lived on Coningham Terrace for 36 years.

He told us that during his time on the street, no work has been carried out on the road except temporary patch repairs.

Stones lie scattered around the potholes on Coningham Terrace in Tillydrone. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Aberdeen City Council workers last patched the road up just six weeks ago, however it has already fallen back into a state of disrepair.

Billy explained the street had been patched “umpteen times through the years” but claimed it was a “waste of taxpayers money”.

“I’ve always said this is past a repair, it needs resurfaced,” he said.

Coningham Terrace fix would benefit residents and police

But residents may have to wait some time before a more permanent fix.

Any resurfacing work may be on hold until the construction of new council housing is completed on the site of the former Aberdon House care home.

Billy explained: “Council road engineers could resurface three quarters of the way down and leave the final quarter for [construction firm] Chap’s access.

Tillydrone Police Office is located on Coningham Terrace. Image: Google Street View

“The council is dragging its feet.”

Billy also believes the repairs would benefit the wider community as Tillydrone Police Station is located at the foot of Coningham Terrace.

He said: “This is the main road for the police, they are up and down here 24/7.

“They need a decent road for when they head out to emergencies.”

‘You hear every motor bumping over the holes all the time’

Tillydrone Community Council has reported other roads in the area over the years and they have been successfully resurfaced.

However, they feel Coningham Terrace has been left out.

Tillydrone resident and community councillor Billy Kidd is calling for a permanent fix to Coningham Terrace. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Billy has taken it upon himself to sweep the stones from the temporary repairs back into the potholes to prevent harm to residents or damage to vehicles.

“The stones, when they are lying about the street, they skite and hit the cars,” he explained.

“You hear every motor, especially vans, bumping over the holes all the time.”

“All we’re asking is, if there’s no construction traffic coming down here, for the council to see a bit of common sense.”

Tillydrone councillor joins community call to fix road

Local councillor Ross Grant has joined the community’s calls to get the road resurfaced, having raised the issue “for years”.

His Labour group led the local authority until last May.

Mr Grant said he would see what the council can do to fast track the work and get the road resurfaced as soon as possible.

Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen councillor Ross Grant has raised the issue with Aberdeen City Council for a number of years. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

He said: “The road at Coningham Terrace has been a very long-standing point of frustration.

“The council has agreed that it needs to be resurfaced but the problem is the nearby housing development.

“Officers fear that construction traffic would cause the newly resurfaced road to deteriorate and that’s something they don’t want to see.”

Mr Grant added: “The delays to the housing project due to reappraisal work has not helped and has delayed the road resurfacing even further.

“I understand Coningham Terrace is not being used for construction traffic and so there is no reason why the road can’t now be resurfaced.

“The residents nearby have been really waiting a very long time.”

What does the council have to say about it?

However a council spokeswoman confirmed that a permanent repair would be carried out once the council flat development is finished.

She said: “Residents are aware of the situation and have been informed through various enquiries.

“Temporary repairs were carried out and will continue until all the public utility services have been completed and installed within the road for the neighbouring developments.”

Tillydrone flats ‘smell like a week-old toilet’ as raw sewage overflows onto pavement

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A group from Shazam Theatre Company are due to showcase a new play at Pitlochry for the first time. Image: Marie Skene.
Aberdeen theatre group to take 'bizarre' production to National Theatre Connections Festival
The three bulldog cross Rhodesian ridgeback puppies are missing from an Aberdeen home. Pictured is the stolen girl puppy. Image: Becca Ewen.
'I just want to know they are safe': Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen…
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Pervert collapses in the dock as he's jailed over sex act in Dunelm women's…
Volunteers of the Assynt Mountain Rescue Team. Image by Assynt MRT.
Heading out into the hills? Mountaineering experts share tips on what to put in…
The facilities will provide a new block of toilets, bike racks with e-bike chargers and campervan waste disposal points. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson
Glenshee Ski Centre facilities to undergo £750,000 transformation to help cope with rising visitor…
Brexit Clock Artist
Time to change? How stopping clocks going forward could affect life in Scotland
Erik Avetisov and Gary Macalister from Ythan Valley Rotary Club in Aberdeenshire have been helping Ukrainian children get laptops. Image: Big Partnership.
BP Coast 2 Coast cyclists rally to help fundraise 12,000 laptops for Ukrainian children
A graphic collage of Rev Adam Drummond, Bram Stoker and Slains Castle with vampire fangs at the top of the frame
Dracula attic find reveals Cruden Bay minister's contempt for Bram Stoker
Four drink-drivers appeared in court in one morning.
Police warning over 'selfish' drink-drivers after four appear in dock in one morning
One lucky customer will be able to stock up on their favourite items while also raising funds for local foodbanks. Image: Aldi.
Aldi's Supermarket Sweep competition comes to Westhill

Most Read

1
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Pervert collapses in the dock as he’s jailed over sex act in Dunelm women’s…
2
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Lee Cunningham
Dangerous drink-driver was ‘fleeing violence’ and rescuing workmates from a fight
3
A woman is believed to have been spiked by injection during a night out in Oban. Police are investigating.
Concerns as two women feared spiked by injection during nights out in Oban
4
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Jason Taylor is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Girl, 15, distressed after 18-year-old sneaks her into his bedroom and grabs her thigh
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Family in dock after brutal and unprovoked attacks on random train passengers
6
The cast of the show Strangers on a Plane were Angela, Tara, Lubomba, Damon and Aberdonian Stuart Ingham. Image: Stuart Ingham.
Flying high: Aberdeen man to star in Channel 4 reality show
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart were jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’
8
Police are investigating reports of an assault at Soul Bar in Aberdeen on Saturday, which left a 49-year-old man in need of hospital treatment. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeen man, 49, taken to hospital following city centre bar attack
9
Plans for an art studio at a million-pound mansion in Banchory have sparked a row.
Row over art studio at Banchory millionaire’s mansion and plans to revive fire-hit country…
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…

More from Press and Journal

Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ ProSports/ Shutterstock
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson: Dons are bringing out the best in humble Duk
Rebecca Morrison. Image: WCF/Ansis Ventins
Curling: Rebecca Morrison says Scotland must 'come out firing' on Tuesday to kickstart World…
The Infirmary Bridge in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Calls for Infirmary Bridge to be replaced by new bridge to be prudent with…
Steve Glover is going to search the Highlands for a new home. Image: Martin Bennett/Camelot/PA Wire
Retired taxi driver £1 million National Lottery winner to tour Highland roads in new…
Pictured from left, secretary Andrew Dalgarno, vice-chair Louise Urquhart, chair Kirsten Williams, retiring chairman Alex Fowlie and treasurer Tom Cargill.
Farmers hear from inspiring businessman at FMA dinner in Aberdeen
Tonight's Highland League Weekly main game is Buckie Thistle against Rothes, while there's also highlights of Fraserburgh v Banks o' Dee.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Buckie Thistle v Rothes, and Fraserburgh v…
The King is to crowned in May. Image: James Manning/PA Wire
Design a flag for King Charles III and have it flown over Argyll and…
Young people were among the many protesting against the Iraq war across Scotland and the wider UK in 2003 (Image: James Fraser/Shutterstock)
Alistair Carmichael: 20 years on from Iraq, we must learn the right lessons about…
Scottish Labour's Anas Sarwar (left) and the SNP's Kate Forbes could be the kind of politicians Scotland needs to change things for the better
Chris Deerin: Kate Forbes v Anas Sarwar is the revitalising competition Scotland needs
Aberdeen's beach front food trucks have increased in number but a council decision has cast doubt on their future. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
How many food trucks can Aberdeen beach handle? Council defers five new licences amid…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented