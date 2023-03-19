Aberdeen man, 49, taken to hospital following city centre bar attack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man was taken to hospital after being assaulted in an Aberdeen bar.

Police were called to Soul Bar on the city’s Union Street in the early hours of Saturday morning following reports of an assault.

CCTV footage seen the Press & Journal shows a man punching another person to the head while standing next to the bar, which was busy with customers at the time.

The man fell to the ground following a single punch and initially appeared motionless on the ground while people attempted to help him.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a 49-year-old man injured.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI). His condition is unknown.

An investigation is now under way to establish the events leading up to the incident at the city centre bar.

Police confirmed they are following a “number of lines of inquiry.”

In a statement, a police spokeswoman said: “Around 12.15am on Saturday, police were called to a report of an assault in a bar in Union Street, Aberdeen.

“Officers attended and a 49-year-old man was taken to hospital.

“Police inquiries are ongoing and officers are following a number of lines of inquiry.”