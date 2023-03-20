Glenshee Ski Centre facilities to undergo £750,000 transformation to help cope with rising visitor numbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Glenshee Ski Centre facilities to undergo £750,000 transformation to help cope with rising visitor numbers

By Lottie Hood
March 20, 2023, 2:51 pm Updated: March 20, 2023, 4:01 pm
The facilities will provide a new block of toilets, bike racks with e-bike chargers and campervan waste disposal points. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson
The facilities at Glenshee Ski Centre will be undergoing a dramatic overhaul as the tourist attraction struggles with rising visitor numbers.

The facilities at Glenshee Ski Centre will be undergoing a dramatic overhaul as the tourist attraction struggles with rising visitor numbers.

Costing £750,000, the proposed improvements from Aberdeenshire Council include demolishing the existing toilet block and building a new extension.

Built onto the cafe, it would provide a new block of toilets, showers and bike racks with e-bike charging points.

For the first time disposal of grey and black waste from campervans would also be provided.

As one of the largest snowsports facilities in the UK, it is hoped the extension will help meet the demand from the increase of visitors to the centre near Braemar.

The changes will be funded by the Scottish Government’s rural tourism infrastructure fund which aims to help improve visitor experiences in rural areas, particularly those who face pressure on infrastructure due to an increase in visitor numbers.

24-hour access all year round

As one of the largest snowsports facilities in the UK, it is hoped the extension will help meet the demand from the increase of visitors to the centre near Braemar.

It is expected the addition of bike racks and campervan waste disposal points will also provide facilities for drivers and cyclists using the Snow Roads Scenic Route.

The new block will include 13 toilets, seven urinals and a disabled toilet as well as two showers – one being fully-accessible.

It is designed to be energy efficient and will house ground source heating boilers and a new stairwell. Part of the facility will also be open for 24 hours a day to allow access all-year round.

Skiers ready to take to the slopes at Glenshee. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “The project at Glenshee Ski Centre will see the construction of new fully-accessible changing places toilet and shower facilities, installation of bike racks and e-bike charging points.

“The new building is designed to be energy efficient and incorporates a new ground source heating system.

“Part of the new facility will be accessible 24 hours a day, all-year round, which will provide facilities for visitors to the area and those skiing, walking, climbing and cycling, even when the café is closed.

“For the first time, facilities for the disposal of grey and waste-water from camper vans will also be provided.”

