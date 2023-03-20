Glenshee Ski Centre facilities to undergo £750,000 transformation to help cope with rising visitor numbers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The facilities at Glenshee Ski Centre will be undergoing a dramatic overhaul as the tourist attraction struggles with rising visitor numbers.

Costing £750,000, the proposed improvements from Aberdeenshire Council include demolishing the existing toilet block and building a new extension.

Built onto the cafe, it would provide a new block of toilets, showers and bike racks with e-bike charging points.

For the first time disposal of grey and black waste from campervans would also be provided.

The changes will be funded by the Scottish Government’s rural tourism infrastructure fund which aims to help improve visitor experiences in rural areas, particularly those who face pressure on infrastructure due to an increase in visitor numbers.

24-hour access all year round

As one of the largest snowsports facilities in the UK, it is hoped the extension will help meet the demand from the increase of visitors to the centre near Braemar.

It is expected the addition of bike racks and campervan waste disposal points will also provide facilities for drivers and cyclists using the Snow Roads Scenic Route.

The new block will include 13 toilets, seven urinals and a disabled toilet as well as two showers – one being fully-accessible.

It is designed to be energy efficient and will house ground source heating boilers and a new stairwell. Part of the facility will also be open for 24 hours a day to allow access all-year round.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “The project at Glenshee Ski Centre will see the construction of new fully-accessible changing places toilet and shower facilities, installation of bike racks and e-bike charging points.

“The new building is designed to be energy efficient and incorporates a new ground source heating system.

“Part of the new facility will be accessible 24 hours a day, all-year round, which will provide facilities for visitors to the area and those skiing, walking, climbing and cycling, even when the café is closed.

“For the first time, facilities for the disposal of grey and waste-water from camper vans will also be provided.”