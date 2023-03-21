Dates revealed for ‘bigger and better’ Aberdeen Comic Con next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dates revealed for ‘bigger and better’ Aberdeen Comic Con next year

By Danica Ollerova
aberdeen comic con 2024
The 2023 event attracted a lot of north-east fans. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.

Following the success of this year’s celebration of all things TV and film, Comic Con Scotland (North East) announced its plans to return to P&J Live in 2024.

Andy Kleek, CEO and founder of Monopoly Events which stages Comic Con, recently told the P&J he was hoping to expand the event to and use the whole P&J Live complex.

He said: “We’ve seen great progress – (visitor) numbers are well up from last year so we’ll increase the size in year three.”

The event organisers have now announced the next phase of the expansion.

“We will be moving from the exhibition centre into the P&J Live arena which is almost twice the size of our existing footprint,” they said.

“With the support of the local community, we aim to steadily grow this show to eventually use both venues and all the space which is our aim with all shows we take on, to build it to its potential and make it one of our super shows.”

Moving into the larger space means more attractions and prop builds. This year’s event saw four Time Lords, three Stranger Things stars as well as actors from Sons Of Anarchy and Two Doors Down take part in this year’s convention.

Celda Tyndall and AJ Simpson – of The Great Pottery Throw Down fame – dressed up for the event. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.

Aberdeen’s Comic Con to return in 2024

The event organisers would like to encourage those who are interested in attending next year’s event to book tickets as soon as they go on sale – to make sure huge stars once again visit the north-east.

They said: “Early sales help us gauge demand and help determine budget allocations for celebrities.

“We are truly committed to bringing Aberdeen a super show in the coming years that will rival anything in the world which we can and will deliver, but the biggest player in this game is you guys.

“If you want it you can have it, we will facilitate it but we need you to keep supporting this event the way you have been doing, tell your friends all about it and get them to follow us on socials, buy your tickets when they go on sale and we will do the rest.”

This year’s comic con was a success. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.

Claire-Lena Miller-Davis, exhibition sales manager at P&J Live, added: “The show was a huge hit in 2022, and even more successful this time round with Saturday’s show selling-out.

“With more space, the organisers hope to attract an even wider range of famous faces, movie props and unique merchandise next year, and with the support of the region’s comic con fanbase, we’re sure to see this exhibition grow over the years to come.”

Comic Con Scotland (North East) will return to P&J Live on March 23 and 24. Tickets will go on sale at 7pm today (Tuesday March 21).

