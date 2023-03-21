North-east children to receive free books celebrating African culture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North-east children to receive free books celebrating African culture

By Lottie Hood
March 21, 2023, 5:26 pm Updated: March 21, 2023, 6:46 pm
A charity initiative is visiting schools across the north-east telling stories celebrating African culture and history. Image: Communications PRO
A charity initiative is visiting schools across the north-east telling stories celebrating African culture and history. Image: Communications PRO

Schools across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will benefit from new books promoting African heritage helping “shine a light on a different world”.

Children in primary schools across the north-east will receive the collection of new books highlighting African culture and history this month.

The project called Afri-Tales is being launched by the Africulture Network – a charity initiative dedicated to sharing African culture and improving cultural diversity.

Eugene Ogosi visiting ISA this month. Image: Communications PRO<span style="font-size: 16px"> </span>

Supported by the International School Aberdeen (ISA), 100 books written by award-winning Nigerian-Canadian author Ekiuwa Aire, will be rolled out across 10 school libraries in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The charity are visiting the schools this month to celebrate culture and also help dispel “predisposed ideas” children may believe about Africa.

Celebrating culture and dispelling myths

With one in four people in Aberdeen being born outside of Scotland, Eugene Ogosi from the charity said it was important for children to gain insight on life in other countries.

“Our aim is to educate schoolchildren across the north-east on what life is like for children living and schooling in Africa,” explained Mr Ogosi.

“This campaign is about celebrating and acknowledging the rich and diverse culture we have in Africa and to shine a light on a different world so that children in Scotland can hear about Africa from Africans themselves.

Artefacts were brought into the schools to help engage children. Image: Communications PRO.

“We want to help stock more school libraries with books on African heritage so all children can gain an insight into life in the countries and cities of Africa including the traditions, music, food and history.”

Mr Ogosi and other team members from the Africulture Network have already visited ISA and Dunecht Primary School.

They delighted children by helping illustrate the stories by dressing in traditional African attire and using artefacts.

Aiming to give children a ‘more balanced’ world view

Ms Aire, author of the stories, said the books were born from a passion to build love and knowledge of African history and culture.

Also wanting to teach her own kids about their history, she founded the publishing company, Our Ancestories.

“I am excited and humbled to be contributing to the preservation of African heritage and culture using my books,” said Ms Aire.

“My vision through Our Ancestories is to nudge the world towards a point where there is an avid learning culture for African history.

It is hoped the books help children have a more balanced world view. Image: Communications PRO

“Learning about history also gives children insight into their own culture and community giving them a more balanced view of the world.”

Martin Greig, Aberdeen City Council spokesman for education and culture, said the council was “grateful” to the Africulture Network for launching the campaign.

He added: “We have a diverse international community in Aberdeen and it’s wonderful to witness this new chapter of cross-cultural connection between Africa and Scotland being promoted through our educational system.”

