Busted will bring 20th anniversary comeback tour to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Pop icons Busted are reuniting to celebrate their 20th anniversary – including a gig at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

They will visit the Granite City as part of a major UK arena tour that will see Matt Willis, Charlie Simpson and James Bourne hit the road again for 15 dates.

The trio will play their hits and fan favourites to thousands of fans as they mark 20 years since they first bounced into the charts with debut single, What I Go To School For.

Bosses at P&J Live expect the show to be one of the hottest tickets when Busted arrive this autumn.

Busted at Aberdeen’s P&J Live is ‘one of the year’s biggest comebacks’

Louise Stewart, Interim Managing Director at P&J Live, said: “We are ready for one of the biggest comebacks of the year! It’s been 20 years since Busted jumped into our lives with their spikey, windswept hair, baggy skate shorts and absolute punk-pop classics.

“We have our air guitar moves on standby, this will be a show you won’t want to miss.”

After their breakthrough success, Busted went on to rack up a string of hits, including the Number One smashes, Crashed The Wedding, Who’s David, Thunderbirds Are Go and You Said No.

The band have more than 4.5 million album sales under their belt and have two Brit Awards to their credit – Best Pop Act and Best British Breakthrough. Their arena tours over the years clocked up more than two million ticket sales.

When will Busted be at P&J Live and how can you get tickets?

As well as touring, Busted will be releasing reworked versions of their classic tracks, with special guests including Simple Plan, All Time Low, McFly, with more to be announced.

Busted will be joined on their UK tour by special guests Hanson and New Hope Club.

They will be at P&J Live on Tuesday September 19. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 9am on Friday March 31.

For more information visit pandjlive.com

You might also like…