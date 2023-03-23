Nescol calls in ‘specialist contractors’ to fix roof damage after Aberdeen streets shut again

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nescol has called in specialist contractors to its Aberdeen Campus after its roof was damaged again.

It caused the building to shut on Wednesday, with the college announcing it will remain closed tomorrow.

Activities over the weekend have also been cancelled.

It is the second time within the space of about a month that damage to the building has caused widespread disruption to the city centre and surrounding streets.

A spokesman for the college said the roof was initially damaged after Storm Otto caused the membrane to become loose in February.

However, “additional damage” was discovered during routine inspections on Wednesday after high winds hit the north-east.

The waterproof membrane on the tower block roof was the site of the damage.

Works had been scheduled for next week on the site to repair the Storm Otto damage, but the college says it has now had to change its plans.

The college says they are now implementing a “revised programme of works” to fix the problem and safely reopen the campus and the surrounding roads.

Police and the fire service have been working with the college to closer roads and help keep people safely away.

An update on future plans will be released tomorrow. The building received new cladding in 2014.

Nescol apologises to students for disruption

Nescol has issued an apology to students and motorists for the disruption.

A spokesperson said: “We apologise to students for the impact the campus closure has had, with online learning being made available where possible to minimise the disruption.”

However, the college has pointed out that most of its courses are graded based on continuous assessment and not traditional exams.

The spokesperson for the college added: “We apologise also to road users and pedestrians for the inconvenience caused by road closures in the surrounding area.”

Key roads near the city centre have had to be closed due to the ongoing roof issues.

Gallowgate has been cordoned off between its junction with the Mounthooly roundabout and Seamount Road.

Spring Garden, between Gallowgate and George Street, and Loch Street, between St Andrew Street and Spring Garden, are also closed.

The damage was caused after a yellow weather warning for wind, issued by the Met Office, was in place from 4am until 6pm on Tuesday and covered large parts of the Highlands and Islands, Moray, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Strong gusts have been battering parts of the region, bringing down a number of trees and causing travel disruption.