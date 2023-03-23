BBC called out after omitting Shetland from Wild Isles logo – despite filming taking place there

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The BBC omitted Shetland from a new documentary logo despite opening scenes being filmed in the area.

The new David Attenborough documentary Wild Isles explores British wildlife in many parts of the UK.

Opening in Shetland, the series begins by following a pod of hunting orcas which was filmed with the help of Shetland wildlife enthusiasts.

A network of locals alerted crews to sightings around the coast using social media and WhatsApp groups. The weeks of filming took place over three years.

Despite this, MSP Beatrice Wishart noticed Shetland was not represented in the logo on BBC iPlayer and wrote to the network to highlight the issue.

The BBC in response said a replacement with a “better image” would be updated as quickly as possible.

Footage of orcas due to ‘keen eyes’ of Shetland residents

Ms Wishart, a keen Orca nature champion, said she was pleased the error will be “rectified as soon as possible”.

She said: “This is not the first time that I have written to the BBC about the omission of Shetland in its correct location and it might not be the last.

“However, the BBC have always rectified their error where they can.

“The images from Wild Isles were spectacular.

“I heard directly at a WWF Scotland parliamentary event on Tuesday from Nick Gates, producer at Silverback Films who made the programme for the BBC, that footage of Orcas hunting is down to the keen eyes and support of Shetland residents reporting sightings of these amazing mammals.”

The next episode of Wild Isles is due to air on Sunday, March 26 on BBC One Scotland.