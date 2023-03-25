‘Libraries are about people’: Protest held outside council headquarters in final push to save Aberdeen facilities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Libraries are about people’: Protest held outside council headquarters in final push to save Aberdeen facilities

The six libraries across Aberdeen are scheduled to close their doors on Thursday.

By Ellie Milne
More than 100 people gathered outside Marischal College in Aberdeen with homemade signs protesting the library closures. Image: DC Thomson.
More than 100 people gathered outside the council headquarters to make their voices heard as part of their ongoing efforts to save six of the city's libraries.

Chants of “save our libraries” could be heard from a crowd protesting outside Marischal College on Saturday afternoon.

More than 100 people gathered outside the council headquarters to make their voices heard as part of their ongoing efforts to save six of the city’s libraries.

Drumming from the Guarana Street Band helped create a lively atmosphere in the city centre and drew those passing by to the collective demonstration.

People of all ages turned out with homemade signs and banners which made their views about the closures very clear.

Laurie Mackay from the Save Aberdeen Libraries campaign group spoke to the crowd. Image: DC Thomson.

Organisers from the Save Aberdeen Libraries campaign group said they were there to speak directly to Aberdeen City Council, who last month announced the libraries would close their doors to save £280,000.

Karen Barrett-Ayres, from Ferryhill, said: “We organised this at lighting speed for high visibility and to hold Aberdeen City Council accountable. Hopefully, lots of people today will have signed the petitions to give the community a voice.

“Everybody that showed up today, from all walks of life – young, old, people with disabilities, those who love libraries – want to challenge the decision. It is important that their voices are heard.”

‘It takes a village’

The aim of today’s protest was to “make a noise” with speakers from all of the libraries – Cornhill, Cults, Ferryhill, Kaimhill, Northfield and Woodside – sharing why the resources are vital for their communities.

Rebecca Diansangu, from Save Aberdeen Libraries, welcomed the crowd and spoke of the importance of libraries for preventing isolation and creating learning opportunities while being accessible.

She read out a letter from a librarian who was concerned about her own role and the life of her 87-year-old mother who relies on library services.

Emily Utter, from Woodside, stood up in front of the crowd and stated “it takes a village and here we are.”

Afterwards, she said: “I have lived in Woodside for 10 years and I had to come along to stand up for the community.

“We don’t have much in Woodside, the library is the only space that is open to all – it’s the centre of the community.”

Emily Utter, from Woodside, shared her views on the importance of the libraries with the crowd. Image: DC Thomson.

Libraries are ‘vital’

Fiona Meade came straight from a separate protest outside her local Cornhill Library to speak at the city centre demonstration.

She said: “When we spoke to our councillors in the administration we were told no – they said there was nothing they could do, no money in the budget and they were not changing their minds.

“There were no discussions, so it’s important that people come out and have their voices heard. This way we can really get out and show them how we feel, and show that the communities are really going to be affected by this.

“We don’t want our libraries to close and this is our only option – to come out in a public forum. It’s been really good for our community to speak up together on a topic we all feel the same on. We need the library to stay open.”

Guy Ingerson, co-convener of Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Greens, was one of the many people who attended the demonstration today and shared why fighting to save the libraries means so much to him.

He said: “As someone who has experienced digital poverty in the past, I know how vital libraries are. I’ve been in a position where I had no laptop and I couldn’t pay my phone bill and had to look for work.

“My local library was the place where I was able to do that and could get the support I needed.

“There are so many people across the city who are experiencing those same conditions now and it is vital they have the support they need.”

Meeting on Monday

A number of protestots gathered with homemade signs and banners to show their views. Image: DC Thomson.

Online petitions were set up following the announcement of the closures in the council budget and have now gained around 6,000 signatures in total.

A last-minute push for names was carried out at the demonstration ahead of the petitions being delivered to the local authority alongside letters from concerned residents.

Everyone in attendance today was encouraged to continue their fight by showing up outside the Town House on Monday where a special meeting of the council will take place – which campaigners have been told they will not be able to speak at.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented