New Bucksburn road unveiled to improve traffic flow on heavily-used commuter route

A new Aberdeen road to reduce traffic on a popular route has been unveiled.

Mill Drive was opened through a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday in Bucksburn.

Hosted at the Riverside Quarter development, the road is designed to improve traffic flow in the area and reduce traffic travelling through Mugiemoss Road.

The new street forms part of Barratt Developments North Scotland’s multi-million pound commitment to improve local roads and services.

The ceremony was hosted at the site by managing director for Barratt Developments and David Wilson Homes North Scotland, David Palmer.

It was also attended by MSP Jackie Dunbar for Aberdeen Donside.

Designed to meet needs of community

The road will help improve links between Dyce, Bridge of Don and Danestone and provide a safer alternative to Mugiemoss Road.

It will connect to Stoneywood Road with a four-way traffic light system which will allow traffic to turn left or right from Mill Drive.

Buses will follow the route with “immediate effect” providing an easy access stop for locals.

Similar to those implemented on Mugiemoss Road, double yellow lines will also be in place to prohibit parked cars.

The Riverside Quarter development is one of the phases of the redevelopment by Barratt North Scotland.

Mr Palmer from Barratt Developments said: “We place great importance on designing our developments with the needs of residents and the wider community in mind.

“We’re proud of our restoration of the existing built environment including Davidson’s Mill chimney. As well as the high quality, energy efficient homes we are building now and in the years to come.

“We have committed £4.2 million to local services and amenities such as pedestrian bridges and schools.

“In addition to this, we’ve invested £7.25 million improving local roads and infrastructure.”