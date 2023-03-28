North-east MSP writes to Transport Scotland over ‘treacherous flooding’ and visibility concerns on A92 after 17-vehicle collision

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

North-east MSP Liam Kerr has written to Transport Scotland to express his concerns over “treacherous flooding” and visibility safety issues on the A92 following Friday’s 17-vehicle crash.

Seven people were injured on the Aberdeen to Dundee route at the Muchalls junction, which resulted in one of the cars crashing through a garden wall.

Other vehicles were dented and strewn across the road at different angles, alongside debris and broken glass.

Two days later, a 44-year-old man was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the same stretch of road, sparking concerns that collisions are becoming a “daily occurrence” on the route.

Mr Kerr – the Scottish Conservatives’ transport spokesman has been contacted by concerned residents and has now contacted the transport body.

In his letter to Transport Scotland’s interim roads director Stewart Leggett, he urges them to address flooding issues caused by water running off adjacent fields and farm tracks, as well as identifying any other upgrades which are required.

Mr Kerr also mentions issues with slow moving vehicles and wants to see new signage on the road asking motorists to turn on their lights on due to haar from the sea, which is often prevalent in the coastal area.

‘Drivers are regularly forced to take their life in their own hands when heavy rainfall persists’

The MSP said: “Friday’s terrifying collision involving 17 vehicles was the largest crash on the road in memory and highlights the concerns residents living on that stretch have had for some time now.

“Luckily no one was killed but safety issues must be addressed on the A92 at Muchalls before a fatality does occur.

“Drivers are regularly forced to take their life in their own hands when heavy rainfall persists, causing huge pools of water to sit on the road which makes for treacherous driving conditions.

“Signs warning motorists about the potential of sea haar restricting visibility would also be useful to prepare drivers for having to switch on their lights and potentially slow down.

“But neither I nor my worried constituents are the experts. Transport Scotland must investigate the underlying cause of these crashes, ensure lessons are learned and identify what measures will be effective to address these frightening issues.”

‘Too early to make any specific comment’

A spokesman for Transport Scotland added: “We have spoken with Police Scotland and our operating company to understand the circumstances of the recent accident and it is too early to make any specific comment as to the circumstances.

“We will write to Mr Kerr in due course when these are clearer and the points he raises can be considered more fully.”