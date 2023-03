[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeenshire Council has said Banchory Academy will be closed to pupils on Wednesday.

While staff are expected to be at work, the school will not be working with pupils due to a “heating issue”.

Pupils and parents have been informed by email, text and phone calls.

A message on Aberdeenshire Council’s webpage said: “Banchory Academy closed to pupils only on Wednesday March 29.

“Banchory Academy will be closed to pupils due to a heating issue.”