A920 Oldmeldrum to Colpy road closed due to two-vehicle crash

The A920 Oldmeldrum to Colpy road in Aberdeenshire has been closed due to a two-vehicle crash.

The incident happened just before 3.30pm today near to the Colpy roundabout in Oldmeldrum.

Two fire appliances were sent to the incident from Inverurie, with crews leaving the scene at 4.08pm.

A spokeswoman for the fire and rescue service said: “We received a call at 3.36pm to a RTC (road traffic collision) involving two-vehicles.”

Emergency services are still at the scene.

Police and the ambulance have been asked to comment.

More as we get it.