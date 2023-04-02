Four-year-old girl taken to hospital after falling out of window in Inverurie

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A four-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after falling from a window in Inverurie.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Gordon Avenue at around 4.55pm on Saturday.

The child was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where her condition has been described as stable.

Officers said there was no criminality and they will be taking no further action.

A police spokesman said: “We were called Gordon Avenue, Inverurie, around 4.55pm on Saturday April 1, following a report that a child had fallen from a window at the address.

“Emergency services attended and the four-year-old girl was taken by the Scottish Ambulance Service to the Royal Infirmary of Aberdeen where she currently remains for treatment. Medical staff describe her condition as stable.

“No criminality has been established and there will be no further police action.”