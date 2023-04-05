Aberdeen theatre students inspired by being on the wrong side of the law

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Students will be taking up a new position – behind bars – as they prepare to play prisoners in a gritty drama.

The “wildly entertaining” musical Bad Girls is coming to an Aberdeen stage on May 5 and 6, performed by students from Aberdeen College of Performing Arts.

The musical is based on the award-winning television drama.

It follows several strong women sharing their stories and struggling to keep hope alive while serving life sentences.

Gaining confidence

Lailey Sinclair, who joined the college in October, is playing top dog and mean girl Michelle “Shell” Dockley.

In the musical, Shell has been sentenced for life after kidnapping, torturing and murdering a woman.

Despite this, 20-year-old Lailey from Lerwick, said her character challenged her in a new way.

“It’s really fun to play because I feel so opposite to her,” she said. “But I feel like it makes it more fun as I can be a totally different person with her.

“Playing Shell inspires me because I don’t want to be stuck in the same cast type.

“Because I’m small, people think of me as quite cute so I felt like this role was a challenge but it pushes me. I feel proud of myself.”

When asked what audiences can expect in May, she added: “It’s great fun and I feel like you can really see how much we’re having a good time.”

Eilidh Grant, 19, fell in love with theatre after watching the musical Wicked when she was 12.

A second year student at Aberdeen College of Performing Arts, she said: “It was just so amazing to know there was somewhere, especially in the north-east of Scotland, that I could do something that I really love.

“I don’t think I would be the person that I am today if it wasn’t for being in college and gaining the experience and confidence.”

Something for everyone

The 19-year-old is playing character Nikki Wade who is serving a life sentence for murder after stabbing a police officer who tried to assault her girlfriend.

She added: “There aren’t many lesbian characters in musical theatre so having a character that’s open about her sexuality but doesn’t make a big deal out of it, means a lot to me.”

Looking forward to “giving it their all” on stage next month, the Peterhead woman added: “The musical has got a lot of mixed emotions in it, but in a good way.

“There’s quite a few songs that are heartfelt and emotional – but there’s also ones you kind of want to get up and dance along to.”

Bad Girls is being performed at Aberdeen Arts Centre on May 5 and 6 at 7.30pm.

For more information or to buy tickets click here. To get £5 off, use the code PJ5 at the checkout.