Police investigate fire at St Andrew’s Cathedral in Aberdeen

Firefighters entered the building and quickly located the fire on the ground floor.

By Michelle Henderson
Police confirmed inquiries into the church fire are at an early stage.
Police confirmed inquiries into the church fire are at an early stage.

An investigation has been launched by police following a fire at an Aberdeen church.

Fire crews were called to St Andrew’s Cathedral Church on King Street shortly before 10am today.

Two teams from North Anderson Drive were tasked to the incident alongside a team from Central after the alarm was raised at 9.57am.

Upon arrival, firefighters entered the building and quickly located the fire on the ground floor.

Fire crews were called to St Andrew's Cathedral Church on King Street shortly before 10am today following reports of a fire on the ground floor.

They used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and one positive pressure ventilation (PPV) fan to extinguish the flames.

No-one was injured in the incident. The stop message was received at 10.14am, with crews departing the area a short time later.

Inquiries are at an ‘early stage’

The area outside the Aberdeen-based church remains taped off as police remain at the scene.

An investigation into the incident is now under way as officers try to piece together the events leading up to the fire.

Police have launched an investigation into the fire at St Andrew's Cathedral Church.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a fire at a church on King Street in Aberdeen around 10.05am on Thursday.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no one was injured.

“Inquiries to establish the full circumstances are at an early stage.”

