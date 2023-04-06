Scotland Loves Local Aberdeenshire Gift Card now available for pick up

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeenshire Council will now be stocking gift cards that can be used in 280 local businesses.

Scotland Loves Local Aberdeenshire Gift Card scheme will be available at the council’s main office service points.

The scheme aims to encourage people to shop local and support local business to assist in their recovery following the Covid pandemic.

Almost 8,900 of the 11,349 cards issued earlier this year to support households with the challenges around the cost of living have been activated – with more than £528,000 spent in Aberdeenshire stores.

There are more than 280 businesses signed up to accept the gift card across the region. Cards can also be spent in all Live Life Aberdeenshire leisure venues.

It works in the same way as a regular gift card – the only difference being that once you have picked up a card they require to be loaded with funds online on Load This Card.

There is no limit to the number of transactions or shops the card can be used in, provided there are funds on the card.

Service points are located within the main council offices in Banff, Ellon, Huntly, Fraserburgh, Inverurie, Turriff, Peterhead and Stonehaven.

‘Perfect way of supporting businesses’

Councillor John Crawley, chair of the council’s infrastructure services committee, said: “By offering cards at our service centres, it will make the card more desirable and will be an easy go-to for people wanting to treat someone special safe in the knowledge that local shops and services will benefit from the spend.”

Vice-chairwoman councillor Isobel Davidson said: “The gift card really is the perfect way of supporting our wonderful businesses across Aberdeenshire.

“I am delighted to see more and more shops and services signing up for it in our towns and villages.

“It’s a very efficient means of keeping the spend local and that can only be good news for all our communities.”