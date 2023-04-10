Heartbreak as vandals target memorial tree in Aberdeen’s Westburn Park

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen man has hit out at vandals who have destroyed his late partner’s memorial tree in Westburn Park.

Kevin Balgowan planted the tree in the park after Nicola Seary died in August 2021. She was just 42.

The tree, near the pond and bridge, is clearly marked as a memorial.

However, when Mr Balgowan and his 11-year-old daughter Kayla recently visited the park for an Easter egg hunt and to lay flowers, they were distraught to find it had been snapped in half.

It appears to have been the only tree damaged.

Mr Balgowan, who lives in Rosemount with his daughter, said he is “heartbroken” and “sad” by what has happened.

He said: “I was just confused because it’s been all right for about a year and a half. It’s just like destroying a memorial site.”

He has now contacted Richard Nicholson – an arboricultural officer at Aberdeen City Council – to “get help to replace it”.

‘Stop doing it’

“I don’t think it should be happening at any place, because a lot of people have trees, not only in Westburn Park, but across the road in Victoria Park as well,” he said.

Mr Balgowan, who regularly visits the memorial tree with Kayla said: “We’re always up at the park, going round to see her mum’s tree.”

Urging the culprits to think about their actions, he added: “Stop doing it and think about the people that it affects.”