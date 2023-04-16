The high-flying cities around the world Aberdeen could emulate with its own cable car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The high-flying cities around the world Aberdeen could emulate with its own cable car

The transport innovation has helped boost destinations across the planet.

By Ben Hendry
Our look at cable cars around the world
Our look at cable cars around the world, such as this one in Barcelona, as Aberdeen reacts to proposals for its own system. Image: Clarke Cooper/Shutterstock

Hopes have been raised that Barcelona, Porto, New York and Aberdeen could one day have something in common.

Each of the sun-drenched destinations abroad have their own cable car system.

And developers are keen for the Granite City to join that list, unveiling proposals to link the beach with the Castlegate.

The council yesterday ruled out any public cash going towards it, leaving the plans dangling by a thread.

And though the proposals remain alive, it could well be that north-east locals eager to sample the cable car experience will need to head abroad after all.

Here, we’ve gathered some of the best city-based systems available for fans of high-altitude public transport.

Cable cars around the world

The Telefèric de Montjuïc in Barcelona is one of Europe’s best known cable car systems.

The 752m line dates back to 1970 and offers stunning views of the Spanish city.

Passengers can get impressive views of the harbour in Barcelona. Image: Alexander Schmitz/Shutterstock

It takes passengers on an incline towards the Montjuïc Castle tourist attraction.

It’s a system that was more closely mirrored in the original 2018 vision for an Aberdeen cable car – which would bring visitors from the city centre to historic Torry Battery.

The new, revised scheme offers a truncated route between the beach and the city centre, with the potential for future expansion.

London’s ‘Dangleway’ across the Thames

But closer to home, there’s the cable car crossing the Thames in London.

It was built at a cost of £60 million, and stretches 1,ooom from the Greenwich Peninsula to the Royal Victoria Dock.

A family enjoys the view from a cabin in this image.

It was previously branded the “Emirates Air Line” and is now named after technology firm IFS.

That’s an example of the sort of sponsorship opportunities developers Skyline will be looking at to finance their vision for Aberdeen.

However, it’s been blasted as a “white elephant”, with its £24m cost to the taxpayer a source of concern.

La Paz offers one of the most scenic cable car journeys around the world

Could the system in Bolivia make a believer out of Aberdeen sceptics?

The Mi Teleferico cableway in La Paz is the world’s largest – and highest – urban system.

Nestled in the Andes, it began with three lines but more are planned.

The La Paz City cableway was dreamed up by the Bolivian government in 2014. Image: JC Valenzuela/Shutterstock

The Inspired by Maps travel website hails it as the “world’s coolest public transportation”.

After opening in 2014, it exceeded its goal of making eight million bolivianos (£685,000) in the first 60 days.

What’s more, it’s the city’s primary public transport system and has won awards for boosting sustainability.

Porto model takes users sailing above scenic river

The Gaia cable car was built on banks of the Douro River in the heart of Porto.

At the peak of the five-minute journey, users can see the expanse flow out into the sea.

There’s space for eight people inside the carriages. Image: Pierre Borgen/Shutterstock

It opened in 2011, and can transport a maximum of 900 people per hour.

The system only closes on Christmas Day.

This photograph is taken from Vila Nova de Gaia. Image: Mirifada

New York tramway has bounced back from adversity…

The Roosevelt Island Tramway in New York is described as the “most modern” of its kind in the world.

It runs every 7-15 minutes from 59th Street and Second Avenue in Manhattan to Tramway Plaza on Roosevelt Island.

Passengers make sure to get a spot at the window to enjoy the views. Image: Agsaz/Shutterstock

But as well as being the “most modern”, it’s also the oldest cableway in America, opening in 1976.

Decades later it was showing its age, and problems in 2006 left 69 people stuck over the East River for 11 hours when the pods ground to a halt.

That wake-up call sparked $25m upgrades in 2010.

Its primary purpose was a practical one, so that people could commute between Roosevelt Island and Manhattan.

But its expansive views of the Big Apple have made it popular among visitors too.

Medellin pioneered urban cable car phenomenon

Finally, we arrive in Columbia – where the pioneering approach to public transport has inspired various efforts over recent years.

The Medellin system changed lives in the city. Image: Luis Echeverri Urrea/Shutterstock

Medellin became the first city in the world to fully integreate the system into its existing network in 2004.

Freelance writer Len Williams described how its success proved inspirational.

He explained how Medellin was divided, with poorer people living on hillsides and being “excluded from jobs” because of the time it took to get into the centre.

The aerial connection has helped resolve this, with a knock-on effect on crime rates too.

It’s also become one of the city’s main tourist draws.

Aberdeen could certainly do with just such an economic boost.

But with construction prices soaring and usage figures a matter of debate, it would have to take a giant leap of faith.

