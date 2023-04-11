Still Game’s Navid lines up comedy shows across Aberdeenshire and Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sanjeev Kohli, better known as Navid from Still Game, is ready to set up shop at venues across Aberdeenshire and the Highlands for comedy gigs.

The stand-up and actor is best known for his role in the sitcom but has appeared in other television shows and movies.

Now one of Scotland’s most celebrated cornershop owners is preparing to bring his unique brand of humour to Aberdeenshire and the Highlands in the following shows.

Inverurie Town Hall : Friday, August 11 at 5.30pm

: Friday, August 11 at 5.30pm Dalrymple Hall, Fraserburgh : Friday, August 11 at 9pm

: Friday, August 11 at 9pm Victoria Hall, Ellon : Saturday, August 12 at 6pm

: Saturday, August 12 at 6pm Rescue Hall, Peterhead : Saturday, August 12 at 9pm

: Saturday, August 12 at 9pm Boat of Garten Hall, Aviemore : Tuesday, August 25 at 6pm

: Tuesday, August 25 at 6pm Inverness Town House: Tuesday, August 25 at 9pm

Promoters Breakneck Comedy have organised VIP meet and greets with Sanjeev ahead of each event.

However they stress, for legal reasons, he is not allowed to perform as his character Navid on the nights.

Since 2015, Kohli has also appeared in the BBC’s River City and in 2018 appeared in the movie Stan and Ollie as a theatre owner in Glasgow.

Admission for Sanjeev Kohli’s shows are £25, VIP packages £40. Tickets can be bought online here.