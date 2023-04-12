Woman taken to hospital after being hit by car in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman was taken to hospital after being knocked down by a car in Aberdeen.

Police are appealing for information about the incident, which happened at about 10.10am on Monday on Rousay Drive, at the junction with Rousay Terrace.

A 54-year-old woman was hit by a Ford Focus and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

PC Cara Wicks said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances relating to this crash and we are appealing to anyone who can assist to get in touch.

“If you have dashcam footage or anything else that could help with our investigation, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 0885 of Monday, April 10.”