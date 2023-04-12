A947 at Oldmeldrum reopens after two-vehicle crash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A947 road at Oldmeldrum has reopened after a two-vehicle accident took place this morning.

The incident happened southbound at about 6.50am.

Emergency services, including police, were in attendance on the Aberdeen to Banff route.

The fire service confirmed that they were not at the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 6.50am on Wednesday, April 12, officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash southbound on the A947 towards Oldmeldrum.

“Arrangements were made for the vehicles to be recovered and inquiries are ongoing.”