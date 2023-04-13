Aberdeen City Council reveals 44 staff currently under investigation

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen City Council has revealed 44 of its staff are currently under investigation.

The staff are being formally investigated by the council for alleged breaches of its “disciplinary, dignity, respect at work and grievance procedures”.

Behaviour could include acting inappropriately, harassment, bullying or discrimination.

It is not clear where in the council’s 8,861-strong workforce these 44 investigations are taking place.

According to the council’s procedure, each investigation starts with an employee complaint, then goes through an informal process before being escalated to a formal investigation.

Eventually, a disciplinary procedure will be carried out with will include recommendations by an investigating officer.

Individuals suspended during investigations

A number of staff have also been suspended while investigations are taking place.

However, the council has refused to give an exact figure as it may identify individuals, due to the low number – less than five.

In August, The Press and Journal revealed the local authority’s communities and housing area manager Neil Carnegie had been suspended.

Mr Carnegie was in charge of finding Aberdeen homes for Ukrainian refugees.

At the time the council refused to confirm the reasons behind his working ban.

Despite it being eight months since he was suspended, the council said it does not comment on “individual staffing matters” and refused to confirm if he is back at work.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “In line with the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas) code of practice on workplace investigations, an independent, trained investigating officer is appointed to gather the facts and relevant information around any allegations or concerns that might be raised under the council’s relevant policies.”

Acas is an independent public body that receives funding from the government to provide advice to both employers and employees.

‘Only right’ allegations are investigated

Conservative councillor for Torry and Ferryhill Michael Kusznir obtained the information from the council using freedom of information legislation.

He said: “It is only right that where there are allegations of misconduct within a taxpayer-funded organisation that the incidents are investigated.

“Clearly some of these allegations have been serious as individuals have been suspended. Given the size of the council’s workforce thankfully it is a small number.

“I want to pay tribute to the number of officers who continue to deliver for the city in often challenging circumstances.”