Video: Take a trip on the Aberdeen cable car with our simulation!

Aberdonians today woke up to the shock news that a firm wants to build a cable car linking the beach with the city centre.

While many reacted with incredulity, some welcomed the bold approach to boosting the struggling local economy.

Whether the idea ever gets off the ground, or remains a flight of fancy, remains to be seen.

But even the most cynical onlooker must be wondering what it would be like to get such a bird’s eye view of the Granite City.

With that in mind, we’re sharing some footage simulating the Aberdeen cable car experience…

Our first one takes the viewer soaring above the skyline, looking down on rooftops as the cars along Beach Boulevard reduce to the size of ants.

Watch it here, if you have a head for heights:

Our next clip offers a panoramic view of how the system would look towering above Aberdeen’s granite buildings.

It has been produced by the Vanguard initiative formed to boost the city, which has taken a leading role in piecing the proposals together.

And keep your eyes peeled for the cable cars zipping along the line!

Watch it here:

The cable car scheme has been brought forward by private firm Skyline in tandem with Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

They were inspired by an article years ago in The Press and Journal highlighting Vanguardee architect, Chris Smith’s, idea.

The system could cost as much as £8 million to build.

But it could make a million pounds each year in profits if the developer’s claims come to pass.

You can read more about it here.