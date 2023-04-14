A90 closed near Crimond due to two-vehicle collision

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services have been called to a collision north of Crimond.

The A90 Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road is currently closed near the village.

The incident occurred around noon today and involving two vehicles.

Fire crews received a call to assist police at 12.20pm and deployed one appliance from Peterhead and one from Fraserburgh to the scene.

Ambulance were also in attendance and checked over the occupants of the vehicles at the scene.

According to Traffic Scotland, the A90 has been closed in both directions due to the collision.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 12.15 pm on Friday, 14 April 2023, police received a report of a two vehicle crash on the A90 near to Crimond, Aberdeenshire.

“Emergency services attended and those involved were attended to by SAS at the scene.

“The road has been closed at the Court Edge Junction and inquiries into the crash are ongoing.”

More to Follow.

