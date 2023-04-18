New amenity blocks delivered to Clinterty travellers’ site as part of upgrade

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Six new amenity blocks have been delivered to Clinterty travellers’ site in Aberdeen as part of a £5.45 million project to upgrade its facilities.

In total, 21 blocks will come to the site, which will provide essential services to travellers, including kitchens, bathrooms and store facilities.

Aberdeen City Council had originally plans to refurbish the site, but following a consultation decided to demolish the plot and rebuild.

The project is being jointly supported by the council and the Scottish Government’s Gypsy/Traveller Accommodation Fund, with it being delivered by the local authority, MTM Construction and Connect Modular.

The blocks were manufactured at Connect Modular’s factory in Ayrshire and transported to the site on flatbed trucks, before being lifted into place using a crane and connected to the site’s utilities.

‘Delighted’

Richard Reid, acting chief executive at Connect Modular, said: “We’re delighted to have delivered the first six amenity blocks to site.

“We look forward to the continued delivery of these blocks over the coming weeks and months and share excitement for the local area, seeing the amenity blocks craned into position, almost ready for use.”

Located nine miles to the north-west of Aberdeen – near the A96 Inverness road – Clinterty is one of three traveller sites in the north-east, with the other two located at Aikey Brae in Maud and Greenbanks in Banff.