‘Disgusting’ racist leaflets found in Aberdeen streets condemned by city council

A hateful and racist notice said to be posted on behalf of Aberdeen City Council has been roundly condemned.

The notice, that says people should be taken “back” to Africa urging people to contact Aberdeen City Council for more information.

The council said the notices are “quite obviously not council related”.

They have been posted in various spots around the city, but are being removed.

The poster includes multiple references to an offensive word to describe black people and tells them to “make their way towards Aberdeen Airport” to take the “first flight back to Africa”.

One woman, who shared a photo of the notice on Twitter after discovering one at a bus stop near Fraser Place and Powis Place, posted: “Nice thing to see on the street near my gaff.

“The black people that live here will already feel uncomfortable knowing that these people are living amongst us, it’s not fair.”

Council co-leader Alex Nicoll said: “These abhorrent racist leaflets have no place in our tolerant and welcoming city and quite obviously are not council related but rather are the work of a cowardly individual or individuals who hide behind anonymity.

“Our staff will remove and dispose of any they find.

“We would advise anyone who comes across them to do the same.

“We will assist our colleagues in Police Scotland in any way we can on this matter.”

Councillor Deena Tissera, who represents the Woodside, Hilton and Stockethill area, where posters have also been placed, said: “This is disgusting and racist and does not show Aberdeen in a good light as I genuinely do not think that the majority of citizens are racist and will be disgusted with this notice.

“I have passed this notice to Police Scotland for them to investigate and hopefully bring charges against the person who is distributing this filth.

“Aberdeen as the energy capital of Europe has seen a huge influx of people from countries right across the world both at our universities and at our workplaces and this notice does not reflect the good people of Aberdeen’s opinion of citizens of colour.”

A police spokesman said: “Police have been made aware of offensive material found in the Hutcheon Street area of Aberdeen.

“This has been seized and inquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.”