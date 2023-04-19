‘Disgusting’ racist leaflets found in Aberdeen streets condemned by city council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Disgusting’ racist leaflets found in Aberdeen streets condemned by city council

Workers are now been tasked with removing the notices posted in various locations in the city.

By Louise Glen
One of the offensive notices was found at a bus stop on Powis Place, near its junction with Fraser Place. Image: Google Maps.
One of the offensive notices was found at a bus stop on Powis Place, near its junction with Fraser Place. and junction with Fraser Place. Image: Google Maps.

A hateful and racist notice said to be posted on behalf of Aberdeen City Council has been roundly condemned.

The notice, that says people should be taken “back” to Africa urging people to contact Aberdeen City Council for more information.

The council said the notices are “quite obviously not council related”.

They have been posted in various spots around the city, but are being removed.

The poster includes multiple references to an offensive word to describe black people and tells them to “make their way towards Aberdeen Airport” to take the “first flight back to Africa”.

One woman, who shared a photo of the notice on Twitter after discovering one at a bus stop near Fraser Place and Powis Place, posted: “Nice thing to see on the street near my gaff.

“The black people that live here will already feel uncomfortable knowing that these people are living amongst us, it’s not fair.”

Council co-leader Alex Nicoll said: “These abhorrent racist leaflets have no place in our tolerant and welcoming city and quite obviously are not council related but rather are the work of a cowardly individual or individuals who hide behind anonymity.

“Our staff will remove and dispose of any they find.

“We would advise anyone who comes across  them to do the same.

“We will assist our colleagues in Police Scotland in any way we can on this matter.”

Aberdeen City councillor Deena Tissera. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen City councillor Deena Tissera.  Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

Councillor Deena Tissera, who represents the Woodside, Hilton and Stockethill area, where posters have also been placed, said: “This is disgusting and racist and does not show Aberdeen in a good light as I genuinely do not think that the majority of citizens are racist and will be disgusted with this notice.

“I have passed this notice to Police Scotland for them to investigate and hopefully bring charges against the person who is distributing this filth.

“Aberdeen as the energy capital of Europe has seen a huge influx of people from countries right across the world both at our universities and at our workplaces and this notice does not reflect the good people of Aberdeen’s opinion of citizens of colour.”

A police spokesman said: “Police have been made aware of offensive material found in the Hutcheon Street area of Aberdeen.

“This has been seized and inquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.”

