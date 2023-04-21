Charities invited to join this year’s colourful Celebrate Aberdeen parade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charities invited to join this year’s colourful Celebrate Aberdeen parade

Registration for the "fun-filled" event in summer this year is now open.

By Lottie Hood
Lord Provost Dr David Cameron heading up the 2022 Celebrate Aberdeen Parade. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Lord Provost Dr David Cameron heading up the 2022 Celebrate Aberdeen Parade. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Registration for the huge Celebrate Aberdeen parade showcasing local charities and volunteers is now open.

Parade participants celebrating charitable work will once again dress Union Street in colour this summer.

Celebrate Aberdeen parade will take place on Saturday, August 26.

On the day, around 150 charities, voluntary groups and third sector organisations will march through Aberdeen with spectators cheering them on.

Registration for the “fun-filled” event – run in partnership with Aberdeen City Council – is now open. It will remain open until Friday, June 23.

Thousands of people line Union Street to cheer those taking part on.

‘A truly uplifting experience’ for the city

Aberdeen Lord Provost, David Cameron, said Celebrate Aberdeen manages to bring the third sector community together  in a “colourful and engaging way”.

He said: “The parade in particular is always a fun-filled event that everyone looks forward to and is perfect for allowing all the voluntary organisations within our city to show everyone what they represent and all the good work that they do for users.”

Organisations which took part in last year’s Celebrate Aberdeen Parade have until Friday, April 28, to submit an application to be considered for a £1,100 donation to support their work.

Celebrate Aberdeen volunteer Emily Findlay said: “Celebrate Aberdeen is all about taking time to acknowledge the breadth and diversity of the organisations and individuals who make a huge difference to other people’s lives in so many different ways.

“The parade is a spectacular celebration that fills Union Street from one end to the other with colour, music, and joy – a truly uplifting experience for both participants and spectators.”

The Union Street mile races, will also return for 2023. Application for the races, which cover three age groups from primary school to adult, will open in May.

Uncertain future for award ceremony

The award ceremony highlights the work of those impacted lives across the north-east. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.

Planning is also in progress for the Celebrate Aberdeen Awards.

The gala event recognises and pays tribute to the positive impact individuals, volunteers and organisations in the third sector make across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

However, due to needing more sponsors for this year’s event, its future remains uncertain.

Ms Findlay added:  “The awards turn the spotlight on just some of the people who go over and above in their commitment towards helping others.

“But to do this we are completely reliant on the generosity and financial support of sponsors.

“We already have commitments from sponsors who have supported this event in the past, but we are short of the total we need to make the event a reality, so would love to hear from anyone interested in finding out more about sponsorship for this very worthy cause.”

To find out more click here.

