Charities invited to join this year’s colourful Celebrate Aberdeen parade

Registration for the huge Celebrate Aberdeen parade showcasing local charities and volunteers is now open.

Parade participants celebrating charitable work will once again dress Union Street in colour this summer.

Celebrate Aberdeen parade will take place on Saturday, August 26.

On the day, around 150 charities, voluntary groups and third sector organisations will march through Aberdeen with spectators cheering them on.

Registration for the “fun-filled” event – run in partnership with Aberdeen City Council – is now open. It will remain open until Friday, June 23.

‘A truly uplifting experience’ for the city

Aberdeen Lord Provost, David Cameron, said Celebrate Aberdeen manages to bring the third sector community together in a “colourful and engaging way”.

He said: “The parade in particular is always a fun-filled event that everyone looks forward to and is perfect for allowing all the voluntary organisations within our city to show everyone what they represent and all the good work that they do for users.”

Organisations which took part in last year’s Celebrate Aberdeen Parade have until Friday, April 28, to submit an application to be considered for a £1,100 donation to support their work.

Celebrate Aberdeen volunteer Emily Findlay said: “Celebrate Aberdeen is all about taking time to acknowledge the breadth and diversity of the organisations and individuals who make a huge difference to other people’s lives in so many different ways.

“The parade is a spectacular celebration that fills Union Street from one end to the other with colour, music, and joy – a truly uplifting experience for both participants and spectators.”

The Union Street mile races, will also return for 2023. Application for the races, which cover three age groups from primary school to adult, will open in May.

Uncertain future for award ceremony

Planning is also in progress for the Celebrate Aberdeen Awards.

The gala event recognises and pays tribute to the positive impact individuals, volunteers and organisations in the third sector make across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

However, due to needing more sponsors for this year’s event, its future remains uncertain.

Ms Findlay added: “The awards turn the spotlight on just some of the people who go over and above in their commitment towards helping others.

“But to do this we are completely reliant on the generosity and financial support of sponsors.

“We already have commitments from sponsors who have supported this event in the past, but we are short of the total we need to make the event a reality, so would love to hear from anyone interested in finding out more about sponsorship for this very worthy cause.”

