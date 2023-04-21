Greek food hut beside Westburn House approved despite fears of gas canister ‘danger’ to building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Greek food hut beside Westburn House approved despite fears of gas canister ‘danger’ to building

Residents are worried that a fire at the takeaway could lead to the A-listed building being "destroyed and lost forever".

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
The Golden Grill food hut sits next to the historic A-listed Westburn House. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
The Golden Grill food hut sits next to the historic A-listed Westburn House. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

A Greek food hut will remain in an Aberdeen park despite fears it could pose a risk to the historic Westburn House yards away.

Lefki Christodoulo and her business partner Spiros have successfully run the Golden Grill street food van at the Bridge of Don Industrial Estate for the last two years.

They recently sought to expand with a new unit in the heart of Westburn Park.

The hut was set up just five meters away from the mid-19th century A-listed Westburn House late last year.

The Golden Grill Central unit in Westburn Park. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The historic house, designed by Archibald Simpson, is currently in a state of disrepair and has been on the Buildings at Risk Register since 2004.

Locals, and the charity formed to save the crumbling landmark, fought to prevent the food hut taking up permanent residence next door.

Food hut ‘would help to highlight Westburn House’

The duo’s application went before the local authority’s planning committee on Thursday.

Lefki explained that the idea to expand the business came from their customers – who had asked them to open a more central location in the city.

The pair believe that the new Westburn Park site will cater to visitors, nearby residents and even hospital staff.

Lefki told the committee that they had looked at other locations but claimed this was their best option.

The Golden Grill food hut sits just five metres from the historic Westburn House. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

They believe it will attract more people to the popular city centre space while highlighting the importance of Westburn House.

She said the permission would give the duo momentum to look at opening a permanent cafe that will “generate more life in the area”.

The business partners said they were also keen to work with the council to provide a further boost to the park by organising fundraising activities for Westburn House.

Westburn House has fallen on hard times. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

‘We should be trying to save this building, not put it at further risk’

But the plan came in for a grilling…

Five residents wrote to the council objecting.

One local, Laura Muir, said the catering unit was a “danger” to the historic house.

She said: “If this container has a fire then the whole of Westburn House could be destroyed and lost forever.

“We should be trying to save this building, not put it at further risk by allowing a high risk catering trailer to be sited next to it.”

The Golden Grill’s Gyros Monster Box is a huge hit with customers. Image: DC Thomson

Meanwhile there were worries that the unit’s gas canisters are not stored securely and could be a target for vandals.

Westburn Development Trust also railed against the plans.

The group was formed to save the storied building “before it’s lost forever”, ultimately hoping to revive it as a cafe and heritage centre.

Trustee Alasdair Stevenson said the truck would impact on the historic character of the area.

Meanwhile, Historic Environment Scotland asked for the food hut to be moved to another location within the park as they believed its current site “masks and obscures” the porch of Westburn House.

What did councillors have to say about the food hut?

At Thursday’s meeting, councillor Kairin van Sweeden asked if the duo had any plans to control litter around the unit.

In response, Lefki explained that staff would pick up any rubbish that would be thrown away.

Dear friends, I am delighted to announce that our Westburn Park take away planning permission has been granted. 🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂We…

Posted by Golden Grill on Thursday, 20 April 2023

Despite the backlash to the plans, the committee unanimously agreed to approve the duo’s application.

Lefki and Spiros plan on adding timber cladding outside the unit to enhance the look of the takeaway before it officially opens for business.

You can watch the planning meeting here.

