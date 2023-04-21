‘Huge step forward’ for Ellon Wheel Park with £400,000 cash boost

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work to build a new all-inclusive wheel park in Ellon could soon begin following a £400,000 cash boost.

Ellon Wheel Park Group is gearing up to start the first phase of the ambitious project, which aims to make cycling and other wheel sports accessible for users of all abilities.

The 650-yard-long development at Gordon Park will be suitable for BMX cycling, mountain biking, roller and in-line skating, skateboarding and wheelchair sports.

It will combine a pump track, a cycle circuit and a concrete skatepark in one area, as well as a beginner’s area to help people learn to ride and gain confidence on bikes.

The project is estimated to cost around £800,000 – £750,000 of which the group has already managed to raise from various grants and a crowdfunding campaign.

And now, they have secured the final piece of the puzzle to set the wheels in motion.

‘Unique experience for wheel sports users’

Ellon Wheel Park Group is the latest to get a share from the Cycling Facilities Fund, distributed by the Scottish Government and sportscotland.

A total of 34 projects across the country have so far benefited from the £8 million fund to provide accessible facilities that inspire new and existing cyclists.

Ellon Wheel Park Group chairman Colin Allanach welcomed the cash boost and said: “This is a huge step forward for the project and will allow us to get the first phase of the exciting new facility constructed for the people of Ellon and surrounding area.

“The facility will provide a unique experience for wheel sports users of all abilities where they can play, have fun, learn and develop new skills.

“I am so pleased for our supporters and the hardworking team behind the project.”

Chief executive of sportscotland, Forbes Dunlop, said the Aberdeenshire project encapsulates exactly what they strive to achieve with the national fund.

He added: “Ellon Wheel Park Group has demonstrated real ambition and commitment and we look forward to seeing the riders enjoying their new home later this year.”

Elite cycling event comes to Scotland

The news comes as the clock ticks down to the start of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships – the biggest ever cycling event to come to Scotland.

In the first event of its kind, more than 8,000 amateur and elite cyclists and para-cyclists will come together in Glasgow this summer to compete at the highest level.

Nick Rennie, chief executive of Scottish Cycling said: “It’s fantastic to see yet another facility a step closer to realising its ambition, which in turn supports our goals of having the right facilities, in the right places, so more people can enjoy riding a bike.

“I know a lot of work has gone on up in Aberdeenshire to get the project to where it is, so thank you to Colin and his team. I can’t wait to see it in action in the coming months and hopefully ride on it myself in the not-too-distant future.”