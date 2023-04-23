Thousands of runners take on Deeside terrain in Run Balmoral 2023

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of runners from across the UK tested their endurance at Run Balmoral this weekend.

Over 4,000 runners raced around the grounds of Balmoral Estate as crowds of spectators gathered to cheer them on.

On Saturday, eager athletes competed in the 5K and 10K races, as well as the two school races.

The Stena Drilling 10k route, widely acknowledged as being one of the toughest in the country, was also held on Saturday.

Today, runners tested their endurance across the hilly and scenic Royal estate with the Apollo Duathlon Race, the Bristow 15 mile trail as well as the three-mile trail race.

Many athletes from across Elgin, Inverness, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire successfully competed and gained medals for their clubs.

Meanwhile, other runners took part to raise funds for their own chosen charities.

Over the years, Run Balmoral has become more than a sporting event with stalls and an activity village for youngsters making it a much-anticipated family weekend.

Devil of Deeside challenge

AberNecessities was the headline sponsor for the Devid of Deeside race alongside its corporate partner Neo Energy.

Elite athletes were challenged to compete against each other and the clock as they ran and cycled across steep hills and miles of the scenic Balmoral estate.

AberNecessities is the first charity to sponsor a category in the 24-year history of the Balmoral Run.

The charity’s own Bertie Bear even took on the 5K race to raise funds to help children across the north-east.

Founder Danielle Flecher-Horn said she was excited to be the first-ever charity sponsor of the Devil of Deeside.

She said: “Run Balmoral is the perfect event for us to be involved with as it is such a great local, family weekend, which sees young children running as well as award-winning super athletes.

“It is such a difficult time for many families across the north-east, with the cost-of-living crisis meaning so many parents are not able to provide for their youngsters the way they would like to.

“AberNecessities is very grateful to Neo Energy for giving us the opportunity to have a presence at Run Balmoral enabling us to raise funds to support the most disadvantaged children in our community.”