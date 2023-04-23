Thousands of runners take on Deeside terrain in Run Balmoral 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thousands of runners take on Deeside terrain in Run Balmoral 2023

Over 4,000 runners raced around the grounds of Balmoral Estate as crowds of spectators gathered to cheer them on.

By Lauren Taylor
Runners from across the north and north-east took on Run Balmoral this weekend. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Runners from across the north and north-east took on Run Balmoral this weekend. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.

Thousands of runners from across the UK tested their endurance at Run Balmoral this weekend.

Over 4,000 runners raced around the grounds of Balmoral Estate as crowds of spectators gathered to cheer them on.

On Saturday, eager athletes competed in the 5K and 10K races, as well as the two school races.

The Stena Drilling 10k route, widely acknowledged as being one of the toughest in the country, was also held on Saturday.

Runners of all ages and abilities turned out for the hugely popular Deeside race. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Today, runners tested their endurance across the hilly and scenic Royal estate with the Apollo Duathlon Race, the Bristow 15 mile trail as well as the three-mile trail race.

Many athletes from across Elgin, Inverness, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire successfully competed and gained medals for their clubs.

Meanwhile, other runners took part to raise funds for their own chosen charities.

Over the years, Run Balmoral has become more than a sporting event with stalls and an activity village for youngsters making it a much-anticipated family weekend.

Crowds young and old turned up to enjoy the day and cheer on their loved ones. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Devil of Deeside challenge

AberNecessities was the headline sponsor for the Devid of Deeside race alongside its corporate partner Neo Energy.

Elite athletes were challenged to compete against each other and the clock as they ran and cycled across steep hills and miles of the scenic Balmoral estate.

AberNecessities is the first charity to sponsor a category in the 24-year history of the Balmoral Run.

The charity’s own Bertie Bear even took on the 5K race to raise funds to help children across the north-east.

Founder Danielle Flecher-Horn said she was excited to be the first-ever charity sponsor of the Devil of Deeside.

She said: “Run Balmoral is the perfect event for us to be involved with as it is such a great local, family weekend, which sees young children running as well as award-winning super athletes.

“It is such a difficult time for many families across the north-east, with the cost-of-living crisis meaning so many parents are not able to provide for their youngsters the way they would like to.

“AberNecessities is very grateful to Neo Energy for giving us the opportunity to have a presence at Run Balmoral enabling us to raise funds to support the most disadvantaged children in our community.”

GALLERY: Sun shines down for crowds at Run Balmoral 2023

