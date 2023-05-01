Stonehaven mum diagnosed with cancer two days before lockdown finds new Courage on the Catwalk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stonehaven mum diagnosed with cancer two days before lockdown finds new Courage on the Catwalk

Naomi Mearns had to undergo a full mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiotherapy after she was diagnosed with two different types of aggressive breast cancer.

By Denny Andonova
Courage on the Catwalk model Naomi Mearns at home with her dog Snoop Dog.
Courage on the Catwalk model Naomi Mearns at home with her dog Snoop Dog. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

As panic and anxiety were spreading across the country about the ever-increasing threat of Covid, Naomi Mearns’ world crashed within minutes.

Just a few hours after stepping into the breast clinic on March 20 2020, the single mum, from Stonehaven, was given the devastating news she had cancer.

She had been feeling unwell for about a year, but never thought much of it until she felt a lump in her right breast and decided to get it checked.

The doctor didn’t feel anything during the initial examination and Naomi thought she would return home to her, then, 13-year-old son Luca with nothing but good news.

However, everything changed when another doctor came in to examine her and found a tiny, almost undetectable, tumour in her left breast.

Naomi Mearns
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

In that moment, Naomi felt “numb” as she realised she was about to embark on one of the most challenging journeys, without anyone by her side.

“Not that there is ever a good time for it, but it did happen at the worst possible time,” she said.

“The surgeon brought the Macmillan nurse in to me and they said ‘We wouldn’t normally do this Naomi, but we are locking down on Monday and we know you’ve got cancer’.

“I was just totally shocked. It was like an out-of-body experience – it felt like I was up in the corner looking down at somebody else who had just been told they had cancer.”

‘Chemo stripped away everything in my body’

Naomi was told that it was a really small tumour, which they would remove within three weeks, and that she wouldn’t need any treatment thereafter.

But when she went for an MRI scan two weeks after her diagnosis, the tumour had doubled in size.

That’s when the alarm bell started to ring that the cancer was much more sinister and aggressive than what the doctors had initially thought.

By the time of her operation, another tumour had grown.

Naomi was subsequently diagnosed with estrogen-positive cancer and HER2-positive cancer, meaning her body constantly reproduces cancer cells.

The 50-year-old solicitor was determined to “chose life” and, without thinking twice, made the decision to have her whole left breast removed.

Naomi Mearns
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Alongside surgery, she still had to go through six sessions of “fully blasted” chemotherapy, radiotherapy and 18 months of injections to halt the disease.

Naomi described the treatment as “the most horrific experience” she has ever had to go through as she ended up being put in hospital after every single session of chemo.

She said: “It was the chemo that killed me, more than the cancer. It just stripped away everything in my body – the things that it does to you, you can’t even imagine.

“And what made it worse was that I went through everything during lockdown. Even when I was diagnosed, I wasn’t allowed to have anybody hug me.

“I wasn’t able to have anybody with me when going to hospital for the treatments, I wasn’t allowed to have anybody visit me, or hold my hand – I was alone.”

‘Take it one step at a time’

Hearing her speak about her journey with cancer now, it’s hard to believe this confident and giggly woman has gone through such excruciating ordeal.

Naomi never let the harsh blows from the disease crush her lively spirit or erase the smile off her face, and stayed positive even in the hardest of times.

Bolstered by her colleagues at Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace, the occasional online cocktail classes and her friends, she was determined to “live life to the full” despite all odds.

Her greatest pillar of support, was her Dachshund puppy Snoop Dog, who has relentlessly stood by her side as her “little guardian angel”.

Naomi will now take to the Friends of Anchor stage to raise awareness and add that one “nice and joyful” memory to her experience with breast cancer.

While she is still waiting for her reconstruction surgery, she wants to inspire others going through this and show that confidence can be rebuilt one step at a time.

Two dozen courageous women are taking part in Friends of Anchor’s fundraising fashion show. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

She is now looking forward to strutting her stuff on the catwalk – which is “right up her street” – with the other Courage ladies who have become like a second family to her.

Hailing her experience with the fashion show as “absolutely incredible”, Naomi said this has helped her feel that little bit more like herself and speak up about her journey.

She said: “I want to have something nice out of this whole awful experience and show that – even without the reconstruction surgery – you can step on the catwalk with pride.

“A lot of the ladies have really struggled with confidence – just like my confidence took a knock because of what happened to me and the way I feel like my body isn’t my body.

“But I really feel like Courage on the Catwalk is a confidence builder. I’ve seen each of us get better and better every single week, and it’s just been absolutely incredible.”

Courage on the Catwalk will take place at the Beach Ballroom on May 6 and 7. Tickets for the all-women fashion show are available on the Friends of Anchor’s website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident involved a Flixbus and a flat-bed lorry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Bus and lorry crash closes A92 at Bridge of Muchalls
2
A row has broken out over CCTV in the garden of a home in the west end of Aberdeen
Aberdeen CCTV row as ‘decade-long’ war between west end neighbours reaches boiling point
4
3
A memorable day for Siberia Bar. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
20 pictures from Siberia Bar & Hotel’s 2023 May Day celebrations in Aberdeen
4
Donald Trump
Donald Trump says it’s ‘good to be home’ after landing at Aberdeen Airport
11
5
Inverness Sheriff Court
Five-year ban for disqualified driver who crashed while over the limit
6
Lindsay Bartlet, 61, from Old Aberdeen, who had a drink with Michael Bublé at P&J Live.
Michael Bublé orders Aberdeen man three pints and has a drink with him
7
Post Thumbnail
Five-times-the-limit drink-driver banned from the roads
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Ryan Gallon appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Man told partner: ‘If I get lifted you are getting a punch in the…
9
The scene at High Street in Elgin following a serious assault on Sunday night. Image: Jasper Images.
Police hunt for 14-year-old boy after man critically injured in Elgin assault
10
Huge sandstone blocks fell from the roof of the Thurso building. Image: Supplied
Thurso town centre street closed after large chunks of masonry fall to street

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]